FG captures 34 million learners, 700,000 teachers on national education database

The Federal Government has captured more than 34 million learners and 700,000 teachers on the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI), as part of efforts to digitalise Nigeria’s education system and improve education planning.

The Federal Government has captured more than 34 million learners and 700,000 teachers on the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI), as part of efforts to digitalise Nigeria’s education system and improve education planning.

Mr Adebayo Onigbanjo, National Project Coordinator of the Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit, Office of the Minister of Education, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at a news conference ahead of the launch of the National Educational Technology (EdTech) Strategy.

He said the platform had also captured 340 schools and would serve as the data backbone of the country’s education system, providing reliable information for planning, resource allocation and accountability.

How NEDI will support education planning

Onigbanjo said the infrastructure would enable the government to identify out-of-school children, monitor school enrolment and direct interventions towards learners and communities that need them most.

He described the National EdTech Strategy as a framework for integrating technology across teaching, learning, education management, teacher development, digital infrastructure and governance.

“The Nigerian National EdTech Strategy represents the Federal Government of Nigeria’s commitment to building a unified, data-driven and future-ready education system,” he said.

“It provides a coherent national framework for integrating technology across teaching, learning, education management, teacher development, digital infrastructure and governance. It ensures that investments in education technology translate into improved learning outcomes and greater equity across the country,” he added.

He identified five pillars of the strategy as data and interoperability, digital infrastructure, technology and procurement, teacher transformation, and governance and coordination.

The data and interoperability component will establish common standards to enable existing education technology systems to share information while protecting personal records in line with the Nigerian Data Protection Act.

Teachers’ digital skills, AI adoption

Onigbanjo said the teacher transformation pillar would establish standards for digital skills, certification and career progression through the National Teachers Digital Competency Framework (NTDCF).

A National Teacher Professional Development Portal would also provide online, offline and blended learning opportunities to support teachers’ professional development.

The strategy would further introduce AskFM, a digital assistant designed to provide parents, students, teachers, educational institutions and the general public with information on the ministry’s programmes, policies and services.

Implementation to run through 2030

On implementation, Onigbanjo said the government’s immediate priorities included strengthening NEDI, expanding its interfaces, identifying infrastructure gaps in schools and beginning implementation of the teachers’ digital competency framework.

“Our immediate priorities are clear: put the governance arrangements in place, strengthen NEDI and extend its priority interfaces, map school infrastructure gaps, launch NTDCF implementation, formalise arrangements with participating States, and mobilise our partners,” he said.

“Implementation will be phased. We will mobilise in late 2026 and 2027, scale up thereafter, and focus on optimisation and sustainability through 2030,” he added.

He said the strategy was developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, state governments, development partners, the private sector, academia and civil society.

Nigeria’s wider push to digitise education

The government’s latest disclosure builds on earlier efforts to establish a technology-driven education system, with investments in digital infrastructure, learner identification and teacher development.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government planned to use NEDI to track education investments and service delivery across schools and communities. Education Minister Tunji Alausa described the platform as a unified repository for education data to support planning, budgeting and accountability.

Alongside efforts to centralise education records, the government has also been working to establish a reliable digital identity system for learners.

In July 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), was working to extend trusted digital identity coverage to nearly 80 million learners.