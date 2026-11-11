NLNG, NCDMB commit N12.78 billion to research in six Nigerian universities

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have committed $9 million (N12.78 billion) to establish professorial research chairs in six Nigerian universities, with each institution expected to receive $1.5 million (N2.13 billion).

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have committed $9 million (N12.78 billion) to establish professorial research chairs in six Nigerian universities, with each institution expected to receive $1.5 million (N2.13 billion).

NLNG Managing Director, Mr Adeleye Falade, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The statement was jointly issued by NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Sophia Horsfall, and NCDMB’s General Manager, Corporate Communications Division, Dr Obinna Ezeobi.

The initiative is being implemented under the Nigerian Content Research and Development Professorial Chair Endowment Programme in partnership with NCDMB, under the supervision of its Directorate of Planning, Research and Statistics.

Six universities to receive research endowments

The beneficiary institutions are the University of Ibadan; Rivers State University (RSU); Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola; Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Kano; University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka; and the University of Abuja.

The six universities will undertake research in different areas, with the NLNG Research and Innovation Centre for Computer and Electrical Engineering at Rivers State University set to serve as the coordinating centre.

Falade said discussions were ongoing with the university on implementation arrangements and commended its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, for supporting the collaboration.

He also disclosed that prospective partners, including Google, Cisco and MTN, had indicated interest in supporting the initiative.

What the research chair programme aims to achieve

The initiative, themed “Reshaping Nigeria’s Future Through Innovation, Research and Capacity Development”, is designed to strengthen local research capacity and improve collaboration between universities, government and industry, particularly in addressing challenges in the oil and gas sector.

Falade described the endowment as an investment in Nigeria’s capacity to translate academic knowledge into practical solutions through collaboration among government, industry and universities.

“The research will address industry challenges, including operational efficiency, emissions management, safety, critical infrastructure and sustainable industrial processes,” he said.

He said the initiative would promote collaboration through specialised programmes, academic exchanges, sabbaticals, practical research and joint postgraduate curriculum development.

NCDMB seeks research with practical industry applications

Also speaking, NCDMB Executive Secretary, Mr Felix Ogbe, urged the universities to prioritise practical research capable of addressing challenges in the oil and gas industry.

Ogbe described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s research and innovation ecosystem.

“The interventions would connect academic expertise, modern research infrastructure, industry needs and commercialisation opportunities,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the professorial chairs would help bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application.

He said the universities would be expected to deliver measurable research outcomes, ensure prudent resource utilisation and sustain collaboration with industry partners.

Research focus areas across the six universities

Each university will focus on specific research areas under the programme.

University of Ibadan: Natural gas processing, pollution control and environmental management.

Rivers State University: Digital engineering, intelligent energy systems, automation and asset integrity.

Modibbo Adama University: Energy transition and the environment.

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology: Sustainable energy innovation and climate-resilient food systems.

University of Nigeria: Green energy production and geoenvironmental engineering.

University of Abuja: Geoscience and satellite intelligence for resilient gas infrastructure.

Investments in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector

The $9 million endowment is one of several recent investments and funding initiatives aimed at improving Nigeria’s education system, particularly at the tertiary level.

In July 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had invested more than N1 trillion in tertiary education over two years. The investments covered hostel construction, rehabilitation of academic facilities, specialised laboratories, engineering workshops and equipment procurement.

Also, in October 2026, the Federal Government disclosed that it had disbursed N38.93 billion to 166 public tertiary institutions under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund. The beneficiaries comprised 79 universities, 46 polytechnics and 41 colleges of education.