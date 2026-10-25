FG disburses N38.93 billion to 166 tertiary institutions for infrastructure

The Federal Government has disbursed N38.93 billion to 166 public tertiary institutions across Nigeria under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund to address infrastructure gaps and improve teaching and learning facilities. This was revealed in a statement issued by the Head of Media at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Efe Ovuakporie, in Abuja on Sunday, […]

The Federal Government has disbursed N38.93 billion to 166 public tertiary institutions across Nigeria under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund to address infrastructure gaps and improve teaching and learning facilities.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Head of Media at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Efe Ovuakporie, in Abuja on Sunday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The disbursement covers 79 universities, 46 polytechnics, and 41 colleges of education.

Universities receive largest share of the fund

Universities received the largest share of the disbursement, with N28.5 billion allocated to them, while polytechnics received N5.8 billion and colleges of education were allocated N4.7 billion.

Ovuakporie said the intervention was also intended to support the implementation of agreed measures under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

She said the funds were expected to enable beneficiary institutions to commence or continue approved projects targeting critical infrastructure gaps and other identified institutional needs.

Ministry urges coordination to ensure effective use of funds

Ovuakporie stressed the importance of effective coordination among relevant government agencies and beneficiary institutions to ensure that the disbursed funds translate into tangible improvements in educational infrastructure.

She also advised members of the public seeking details of the beneficiary institutions and their respective allocations to visit the Federal Ministry of Finance website.

FG’s wider tertiary education funding

The latest disbursement comes amid wider Federal Government efforts to improve infrastructure, strengthen research capacity and address funding challenges across Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

In July 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had invested more than N1 trillion in tertiary education over two years, with funding directed towards infrastructure, institutional capacity and access to higher education.

In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government planned to strengthen Nigeria’s national tertiary institution ranking system, following the release of the Times Higher Education 2026 rankings, which featured 24 Nigerian universities. The report also highlighted the government’s stated investment of more than N1 trillion in higher education over two years.

In March 2026, the Federal Government approved N4 billion each for 12 universities to rehabilitate engineering workshops and procure modern equipment under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Special High-Impact Intervention Projects.

In January 2026, TETFund announced plans to disburse N6.452 billion to beneficiary tertiary institutions under its 2026 intervention cycle, covering universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. The intervention covers infrastructure, research and academic development.