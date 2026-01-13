The Tertiary Education Trust Fund says it will disburse N6.452 billion to beneficiary tertiary institutions under its 2026 intervention cycle.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday in Abuja by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, during a stakeholders’ workshop with heads of beneficiary institutions on the 2026 disbursement guidelines.

The planned intervention outlines uniform allocations for universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, as the Fund pushes to strengthen infrastructure, research, and academic output across Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

What he said

Echono explained that under the planned 2026 intervention cycle, each university would receive N2.525 billion, polytechnics N1.871 billion, and colleges of education N2.056 billion respectively.

He noted that the total direct disbursement accounts for about 90.75% of the funds, made up of 50% annual direct disbursements and 43.75% special direct disbursements.

Under the annual direct disbursement component, Echono said 271 beneficiary institutions would receive allocations, with all universities, irrespective of age, size, or enrolment, receiving N2,525,932,228.02 each.

He added that polytechnics would receive N1,871,059,920.53 each, while colleges of education would get N2,056,527,973.04 each.

Echono said the funds were designed to strengthen critical physical infrastructure, enhance academic programmes, boost research and innovation, and drive overall transformation in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector. He added that the intervention would also improve the quality and impact of research in beneficiary institutions.

“This new intervention line aims to improve access to global academic resources and to integrate the Tertiary Education, Research, Applications and Services (TERAS) platform into NgREN with effect from the 2026 intervention.

“With these investments, 2026 promises to be a year of growth, innovation, and measurable impact,” Echono said.

More insights

The TETFund boss said the Fund will continue upgrading research and development facilities, laboratories, and workshops, while strengthening student exposure programmes through private-sector partnerships

He disclosed that several research laboratories were under development, stressing the need to sustain focus on the area.

“Four are expected to be completed and commissioned this year, and two more have recently commenced, with completion scheduled for next year.

“In agriculture, we are transitioning large university farms to modern greenhouses and equipment to improve productivity and reduce labour intensity.

“Our ICT roadmap will be strengthened through expanded digital services, experienced centres, substation-based internet access, and advanced international education research and application services,” Echono added.

He urged heads of institutions to fully utilise their 2025 allocations, stressing that future disbursements would be based on performance, enrolment levels, and demonstrated progress. He explained that institutions with unutilised funds would not receive additional allocations until existing resources are fully deployed.

He added that the Fund is promoting knowledge sharing, supporting initiatives that enhance skills, and ensuring prompt payment to contractors.

What you should know

In January 2024, TETFund announced its 2024 intervention cycle with a total approved disbursement of over N643 billion to public tertiary institutions across Nigeria. In that cycle, each university received about N1.9 billion, polytechnics around N1.16 billion, and colleges of education roughly N1.4 billion, with the bulk of the funds directed to direct annual disbursements and special interventions aimed at infrastructure and academic support.

For the 2025 intervention cycle, TETFund significantly increased allocations, approving a broader package of about N700 billion. Under that plan, universities were set to receive about N2.8 billion each, polytechnics about N1.9 billion and colleges of education about N2.1 billion, with over 91% of funds reserved for direct disbursement.

The 2025 cycle also tied funding more closely to priority areas such as infrastructure upgrade, research and innovation, and rehabilitation of dilapidated facilities.