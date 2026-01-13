Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at reshaping Nigeria’s trade architecture and expanding global market access for Nigerian businesses and talent.

This is according to an announcement posted on X by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment on January 13, 2026.

The agreement was signed in the presence of both Heads of State, signaling a major step in deepening bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

The CEPA introduces tariff elimination on thousands of products and opens access to over 100 service sectors, positioning the UAE as a strategic gateway for Nigerian enterprises into the Middle East and global markets.

What they are saying

According to the Minister, the agreement establishes a competitive pathway for Nigerian businesses by eliminating tariffs on over 7,000 products and granting access to 108 service sectors.

The CEPA framework provides for reciprocal tariff elimination on goods traded between Nigeria and the UAE, covering substantially all trade in goods between both countries.

The agreement also includes a dedicated Rules of Origin chapter, designed to ensure that tariff preferences apply only to goods genuinely produced in Nigeria or the UAE, safeguarding the integrity of the trade deal.

“Nigeria is open for business, and Nigerian businesses now have open access to the UAE, the Middle East and the rest of the world,” the Minister stated.

Key tariff commitments under the CEPA

Under Nigeria’s tariff commitments, the country will immediately eliminate tariffs on 3,949 out of 6,243 products, representing 63.3% of covered goods.

A further 2,294 products, or 36.7%, will see tariffs eliminated over a five-year period, while 123 products are excluded. In total, 6,243 products will be liberalised by Nigeria.

On the UAE side, tariffs will be immediately eliminated on 2,805 out of 7,315 products, representing 38.3%.

Another 1,468 products (20.1%) will have tariffs removed within three years, while 3,042 products (41.6%) will see elimination over five years.

A total of 593 products are excluded or prohibited, bringing the UAE’s total number of liberalised products to 7,315.

How it fits with Nigeria’s existing trade agreements

The Ministry noted that the Nigeria-UAE CEPA is consistent with Nigeria’s obligations under the World Trade Organization (WTO).

For trade in goods, the agreement satisfies Article XXIV of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), while for services, it exceeds Nigeria’s existing commitments and complies with Article V of the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS).

The agreement also complements Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to the Minister, Nigeria’s AfCFTA tariff concessions for trade in goods are not affected by the CEPA, while Nigeria’s AfCFTA commitments in priority service sectors—such as business, communication, financial services, transport, and tourism—exceed both GATS and CEPA obligations.

In addition, the CEPA operates alongside Nigeria’s obligations under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff and complements commitments under the ECOWAS Protocol on Trade in Services.

Nigeria has formally notified both the ECOWAS and AfCFTA Secretariats of the agreement.

Why this matters

The CEPA represents one of Nigeria’s most ambitious bilateral trade agreements in recent years, with the potential to significantly boost exports, attract investment, and integrate Nigerian businesses into global value chains.

By securing preferential access to the UAE—a major global trade and logistics hub—the agreement could enhance opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers, service providers, and exporters.

It also signals Nigeria’s intent to pursue deeper trade liberalisation beyond Africa, while maintaining alignment with continental and regional trade frameworks.

What you should know

Nigerian delegation, led by President Bola Tinubu are currently in Abu Dhabi for the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which begins on Monday.

According to a statement from the Presidency, aside from the Minister of Trade, several other ministers, including the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, are also in Abu Dhabi.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with the theme “The Nexus of Next, All Systems Go,” is a global platform that brings together world leaders, policymakers, investors, and experts to advance dialogue and action on sustainable development, climate action, energy transition, and inclusive economic growth.