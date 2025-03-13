The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has announced its 2025 intervention allocations, with universities set to receive N2.8 billion, polytechnics N1.9 billion, and colleges of education N2.1 billion.

This funding is part of a broader N700 billion package approved by President Bola Tinubu to enhance infrastructure, research, and development across Nigeria’s tertiary education institutions.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this during the 2025 Strategic Planning Meeting held with heads of the institutions in Abuja on Thursday.

“Based on this approval, he said each university had been allocated N2.8 billion, polytechnics N1.9 billion and colleges of education N2.1 billion as annual direct disbursement.

“Our intervention activities have increased significantly, aligning with national priorities outlined in the Education Sector Road Map under,” Echono stated.

Structure of the allocation

Echono explained that the total intervention for 2025 would be structured to meet specific needs of educational institutions. Of the N700 billion approved, 91.08% will be dedicated to direct disbursements, with a breakdown of 48.90% allocated as annual direct disbursements and 42.18% reserved for special disbursements.

“The 2025 disbursement allocation is structured as follows: the total direct disbursement of 91.08 per cent is made up of 48.90% as annual direct disbursement and 42.18% as special direct disbursement.

Special projects, including infrastructure development, will receive 8.72% of the funding, while a stabilization fund has been earmarked at 0.20%.

“The designated projects account for 8.72 per cent while stabilisation funds are 0.20%’’ he said

Focus on infrastructure

Echono emphasized that all Physical Infrastructure Development funds for 2025 would be dedicated to upgrading, rehabilitating, and renovating dilapidated infrastructure in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

“In line with Federal Government’s directives, all Physical Infrastructure Development allocations for 2025 shall be directed toward the upgrading, rehabilitation and renovation of dilapidated infrastructure in our beneficiary institutions,” he said.

A significant portion of the funding will be directed toward expanding research and innovation, along with academic staff training and manuscript development.

Echono noted that the number of institutions benefiting from special and designated projects had also increased. He further urged the heads of institutions to ensure that these allocations were fully utilized, with an emphasis on early implementation.

He encouraged the heads of the institutions to consult widely with their academic communities in preparing their projects and advised that they employ the services of consultancy or physical planning units to ensure success.

“I urge all heads of beneficiary institutions to ensure the full utilization of their 2024 and previous allocations, while fast tracking the procurement process to access their 2025 allocations,” he said.