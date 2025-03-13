The Federal Government’s initiative to provide free caesarean sections for poor and vulnerable women across Nigeria has commenced at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, according to Dr. Yahaya Baba-Adamu, the hospital’s Medical Director.

Baba-Adamu confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Federal Ministry of Health launched the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) during the Joint Annual Health Review (JAR) organized by the ministry in 2024.

According to Baba-Adamu, the initiative is a laudable one as it seeks to prevent poor and vulnerable women from dying in labor due to financial constraints.

“Neither will the product of their delivery be allowed to die because their parents don’t have money. So that’s why the federal government came up with this initiative,” he said.

FMC Keffi already implementing the initiative

He confirmed that the initiative had already commenced at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, with some pregnant women benefiting from the federal government’s gesture.

“In fact, as of last week, not less than 12 women had benefited from it here. We think that number is too small because we know many more people out there truly need this service.

“So, we did not stop there. We feel it is our responsibility to attract as many of our people as possible to take advantage of this initiative.

“The Public Relations Unit of this hospital has, therefore, gone to certain communities around Keffi to carry out public campaigns, ensuring people understand that there is something the government is offering that they can benefit from,” he said.

Hospital participation and MoU with NHIA

He explained that each federal hospital was expected to participate in the initiative by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to serve as a facility providing care for the vulnerable group.

“So far, I know that every federal hospital that expressed interest and signed the MoU has been included in the initiative. However, not all have done so.

“I also know that some state governments signed up and designated a certain number of General Hospitals to be part of the initiative, and those hospitals were also captured.

“To the best of my knowledge, in Nasarawa State, only FMC Keffi and Federal University Teaching Hospital Lafia are currently part of the initiative. None of the state general hospitals are on the list,” Baba-Adamu added.

He, however, expressed hope that the Nasarawa State Health Management Board would soon approach the federal government for inclusion in the initiative, ensuring that more vulnerable women in the state who desperately need the service can benefit.

He also clarified that while the funding is channeled through the NHIA, beneficiaries do not need to be registered with the agency to access the service, as every vulnerable Nigerian woman qualifies.

The Medical Director further appealed to the media to support the medical centre and the federal government in amplifying awareness of the initiative across the state and the country at large.