The Federal Government has approved N4 billion each for 12 selected engineering and technology universities to rehabilitate workshops and procure modern equipment.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Monday during the inauguration of the Implementation Committee on Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Special High-Impact Intervention Projects in Abuja.

The intervention targets the rehabilitation of Engineering and Technology faculties in Federal Universities of Technology (FUTs) and conventional universities nationwide.

What the Minister said

Dr. Alausa explained that the funds would either upgrade existing facilities or support the construction of new engineering workshops where necessary.

“The High-Impact Intervention Project is a strategic initiative aimed at upgrading laboratories, workshops, and research facilities, positioning our institutions as hubs of innovation and practical problem solving,” he said.

He added that success depends on effective implementation, strict adherence to standards, transparency, and accountability.

“Every facility delivered under this intervention must reflect quality, sustainability, and relevance to national needs,” he said.

Beneficiary institutions include FUT Minna, FUT Akure, FUT Babura, FUT Ikot-Abasi, FUT Owerri, Nigerian Army University, BIU, African Aviation and Aerospace University, Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and University of Ilesha, Osun

He highlighted that an additional N20 billion had been provided in the 2026 TETFund guidelines to upgrade engineering facilities in other selected institutions.

More details

The Implementation Committee is tasked with monitoring project execution, ensuring compliance with approved specifications and timelines, evaluating outcomes, and providing objective reports to guide policy decisions.

They are also responsible for recommending sanctions for non-compliant institutions.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, commended President Tinubu and the National Assembly for efforts to transform Nigeria’s education landscape and restore universities to global standards.

On behalf of the committee, Ali Rabiu, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), pledged commitment to the successful implementation of the initiative, describing the assignment as a distinct honour and vowing meaningful contribution to its success.

What you should know

The intervention seeks to bridge the gap between theory and industry requirements by providing modern workshops, advanced laboratories, and industry-relevant equipment.

In a similar intervention under TETFund, the government approved N4.2 billion in the 2024 Grant Cycle of the National Research Fund (NRF) to fund 158 research projects and establish 18 innovation and entrepreneurship hubs across select tertiary institutions.

The largest share of the NRF grant, N2.34 billion, went to Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) projects. Humanities and Social Sciences received N1.02 billion, while cross-cutting projects received N870.7 million. Major beneficiaries included the Federal University of Technology, Minna (15 awards, N400.03 million), Ahmadu Bello University (13 awards, N359.8 million), and Federal University of Technology, Akure (12 awards, N341.6 million).

The approved research works span areas such as sustainable eco-friendly building materials, hybrid agricultural fertilizers, intelligent aerial robotics for crop management, AI-enabled Internet of Medical Things for military monitoring, and intelligent energy management systems.