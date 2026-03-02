The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) rolled out its nationwide cashless policy at all FAAN-managed airports on Sunday, March 1, requiring that all payments for access gates, car parks, and executive lounges be made digitally.

Reports from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja on Sunday and Monday showed gridlocks at access gates, leaving some passengers stuck for long periods and causing several to miss their flights.

The rollout has drawn sharp reactions from travellers and airport users, highlighting the challenges of adjusting to the new system and raising questions about its readiness and implementation.

What they are saying

The rollout of FAAN’s cashless system has sparked debates around airport efficiency, passenger convenience, and preparedness.

Nigerians on platforms like X and Instagram shared a mix of criticism and praise, highlighting traffic gridlocks, missed flights, and suggestions for smoother implementation.

An X user, Jide Pratt (@CaxtonJP), responded to an X post by FAAN asking for patience over challenges with the new cashless system. He questioned whether the rollout was properly planned, noting that Nigeria’s technology and fintech infrastructure may not yet be fully ready to support such a nationwide transition.

“Your insistence on new but difficult needs to be studied. The level of technology/fintech in this nation makes one wonder whether this was really thought through for ease, adaptability,scale and sustainability. Sadly I do not think so, especially as your MD has lead card sales”

An X user, Ekenem Isichei (@Ekenem_Isichei), suggested improvements to FAAN’s cashless system, noting that the lack of proper setup contributed to traffic gridlocks at airport gates. He recommended a pre-gate post or office and a barcode system to allow passengers who had paid via mobile wallets to move through more efficiently.

“You should have set up a post or office before the toll gate and the gridlock would have been a lot easier to manage. A lot of us were in that needless traffic. We paid to the Wallet on our phones and there should be a barcode that user can scan when they get close to the gate.”

Emmanuel (@chi_immanue) acknowledged that FAAN’s move to a cashless system was a positive step, but noted that better on-ground preparation could have reduced the stress experienced by motorists. He expressed hope that additional personnel and registration points would soon help improve traffic flow.

“Going cashless is a step in the right direction, but better on-ground preparation would have reduced the stress experienced by motorists. Hopefully, the added personnel and registration points will quickly improve traffic flow.”

El-Amariom (@ohenkay) said on X on Monday that obtaining a card took him less than 10 minutes. He described the staff handling the process as “fantastic” and “smart” and said their assistance was top notch, adding that the traffic he observed was caused by irresponsible parking, not the cashless system.

“Few mins ago at Abuja Airport it took me less than 10mins to obtain the card and off I go. Those guys handling the card processing were fantastic, smart and their assistance is top notch. What’s causing the traffic is irresponsible parking by motorists.”

Adebayo (@iamselex) criticized FAAN’s rollout of the cashless system, saying that inadequate preparations caused him to be stuck in traffic at the airport tollgate for 15 minutes on Monday morning.

“We always do the right thing the wrong way, you want to go cashless but you won’t make adequate provisions, I have been in traffic for that past 15min at the airport tollgate just cos they decided to go cashless, it’s Monday morning for God sake! @FAAN_Official you can do better!”

Mercy (@BigTems) said on X that she missed her flight along with many other passengers. She criticized the FAAN cashless policy, saying the airports did not have the infrastructure to support it.

“I missed my flight today and so did many other people. This FAAN go cashless policy is just nonsense. We don’t have that kind of infrastructure in place.”

Femi Ayo (@femiayooo) on Instagram commented on FAAN’s cashless system, saying he almost missed his flight because of the poorly implemented process. He described the experience as chaotic and said he had to use his card to pay for the people in front of him just to get through in time.

Backstory

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) rolled out its nationwide cashless policy at all FAAN-managed airports on Sunday, March 1. Under the initiative, all airport payments, including access gates, parking, and executive lounges, are now required to be made digitally. The authority said the system is secure and designed to improve efficiency, convenience, and transparency for travelers.

However, the rollout faced challenges as many motorists attempted to register for Go Cashless cards at the gates, creating traffic build-ups and delays at key points in Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. FAAN acknowledged the situation and said additional personnel had been deployed, registration points increased, and on-ground coordination improved to ease congestion.

What you should know

FAAN first introduced contactless payments in September 2025 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as pilot airports for vehicle access and parking payments.

The airports were chosen for their high traffic, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through access gates monthly, and VIP lounges serving thousands of travelers. The rollout aimed to phase out cash at key points, including vehicle access gates, car parks, and VIP lounges, while preparing for nationwide adoption.

The system allows instant payments via NFC-enabled cards, reducing cash handling, speeding up vehicle flow, and improving efficiency.

FAAN projected the pilot phase would boost revenue by 50%, rising to 75% as more points are added, with the broader goal of tripling revenue within a year. The system is also expected to improve service quality in high-traffic areas.