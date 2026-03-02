Members of the Walton family added $47 billion to their fortunes in the first two months, January and February, of the 2026 fiscal year.

This is attributed to growth in Walmart shares and ongoing investor confidence in the largest retailer in the world.

The wealth gains are based on data tracked by Nairametrics from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which shows the siblings’ net worth positions as of March 2, 2026.

What they are saying

At the top of the trio is Jim Walton, the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, with an estimated net worth of $152 billion.

His fortune has grown by $16.2 billion year-to-date, representing an increase of nearly 12%. This is followed by Alice, who is currently the world’s richest woman, with a rise of $16 billion representing a 12% net worth boost.

Bloomberg’s index credits Jim Walton with about 11.5% ownership of Walmart, based on the assumption that Sam Walton split his holdings equally among his four children.

Beyond retail, Jim also owns a 44% stake in Arvest Bank, the second-largest bank in Arkansas by deposits. A lesser-known detail of his background is that he learned early lessons in real estate and negotiation from his uncle, Bud Walton.

Rob Walton, Walmart’s former chairman, follows closely with a net worth of about $149 billion. His fortune has increased by $15.7 billion so far in 2026.

Rob led Walmart for 23 years after his father’s death in 1992 and remains a key shareholder through Walton Enterprises.

He is estimated to own about 11.2% of Walmart and also holds a 25.5% stake in Arvest Bank. Outside boardrooms, he is known for his interest in vintage automobiles.

Alice Walton, the only daughter of Sam Walton, is also valued at roughly $149 billion, after adding about $16 billion to her net worth year-to-date.

She co-manages Walton Enterprises and is credited with owning about 11% of Walmart. Unlike her brothers, she does not hold a stake in Arvest Bank.

What you should know

The Waltons remain one of the world’s richest family, with their collective fortune briefly surpassing $500 billion late last year.

They collectively own about 44% of Walmart, which was founded in the 1960s by their father, Sam Walton, alongside his brother Bud Walton.

While family members retain board-level influence, none has served as chief executive since Sam Walton stepped down in 1988.

Alice Walton, the only daughter of the Walton family and an heir to the Walmart Inc. fortune, became the world’s richest woman in April 2025, displacing long-standing wealth leader Françoise Bettencourt Meyers.