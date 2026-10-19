FG says recruitment waivers for federal tertiary institutions not abolished

The Federal Government has clarified that the recruitment waiver process for federal tertiary institutions remains in force, following reports that President Bola Tinubu had announced the removal of waiver requirements for federal universities.

The Federal Government has clarified that the recruitment waiver process for federal tertiary institutions remains in force, following reports that President Bola Tinubu had announced the removal of waiver requirements for federal universities.

The Federal Ministry of Education made the clarification in a statement on Monday, following interpretations of remarks delivered by a representative of President Bola Tinubu at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, on October 17.

The ministry said federal tertiary institutions must continue to comply with the established procedures for recruitment waiver requests.

How recruitment waivers are approved

The ministry explained the respective responsibilities of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the recruitment waiver committee.

“For clarity, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) approves establishment waivers for Federal Institutions, while recruitment waiver requests are considered and approved by a Committee chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education (HME),” the statement said.

The ministry added that the OHCSF is also represented on the waiver committee chaired by the Minister of Education, which evaluates the staffing needs of tertiary institutions against their approved establishments to determine whether additional recruitment is justified.

“The Ministry therefore emphasises that the existing recruitment waiver protocol, which has been in operation over the past few years to promote greater institutional efficiency and autonomy, remains in force,” it said.

The ministry urged federal tertiary institutions to continue complying with the established approval procedures for recruitment requests.

Media reports spark questions over recruitment waivers

The clarification follows reports in Nigerian media that President Bola Tinubu had exempted federal universities from the requirement to obtain recruitment waivers from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Tinubu was reported to have made the announcement at the maiden convocation of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State.

Represented by Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the President reportedly said the exemption was documented in recent agreements signed with university staff unions.

“This measure empowers the federal ministry of education and university Governing Councils to discharge their respective responsibilities in staff recruitment, enabling institutions to respond more effectively to their legitimate manpower needs,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

However, the Federal Ministry of Education has now clarified that the recruitment waiver process remains in force, outlining the roles of the relevant government offices and the committee responsible for considering recruitment requests.

FG reiterates commitment to due process

Reaffirming its position, the ministry said the existing framework is intended to promote transparency, due process and accountability in managing human resources across federal tertiary institutions.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to transparency, due process and accountability in the management of human resources across Federal Tertiary Institutions,” the statement said.

It added that the framework supports the implementation of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier FG directives on tertiary institution recruitment

The latest clarification follows earlier government announcements and directives that have shaped recruitment procedures in federal tertiary institutions.

In February 2024, the Federal Government announced changes to recruitment waiver requirements for universities following discussions with unions in tertiary institutions.

In April 2025, the Federal Government directed federal tertiary institutions granted recruitment waivers to advertise vacancies in at least one national newspaper, on their websites and in relevant academic and professional journals.

Beyond the public advertisement requirement, the 2025 directive also outlined recruitment oversight procedures for affected institutions, reinforcing the importance of compliance with established requirements.