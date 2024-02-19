The Federal Government has begun disbursing the salaries previously withheld from academics affiliated with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This was revealed by the chairperson of ASUU at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, who confirmed the development saying that payments have started to roll in.

Back story

President Bola Tinubu had in October 2023 approved the release of four of the eight months’ ASUU withheld workers’ salaries.

During an eight-month strike by certain university-based unions in 2022, which led to the withholding of salaries, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration implemented a ‘No Work, No Pay policy’.

Recently, Minister of Education Tahir Mamman announced a 35% increase in salaries for university workers.

Additionally, he stated that universities have been granted autonomy, having been removed from the Integrated Payment and Payroll Information System.

Furthermore, he noted that universities no longer require a waiver for recruitment and filling vacancies.

Mamman stated that these resolutions were achieved through informal consultations with the unions in tertiary institutions.

