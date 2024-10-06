Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja has disclosed that most Nigerian nationals in conflict-ravaged Lebanon are unwilling to return to Nigeria despite federal government evacuation plans.

This was stated in a press release uploaded to the ministry’s X page on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Tagged “EVACUATION OF NIGERIANS FROM LEBANON AMIDST THE ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH CONFLICT,” the ministry lamented Nigerians’ unwillingness to return amid the crisis.

Advisory

Nairametrics earlier reported that the ministry confirmed that, in light of the deteriorating situation in Lebanon due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the Federal Government had commenced preparations for the evacuation of Nigerians in Lebanon back to Nigeria.

In a subsequent statement signed by Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dated October 5, 2024, she stated that presently, about 500 Nigerians have registered with the Mission; however, there are more than 2,000 Nigerian citizens residing in the country.

She mentioned that most Nigerians are refusing to return despite persuasion from the FG’s diplomatic offices.

“Even though most of them have not indicated a willingness to return home despite our Embassy’s persuasion, we will continue to do everything to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

“The Nigerian government urges all citizens living in Lebanon not to resist evacuation, as the ongoing conflict may escalate, and appeals for cooperation with the evacuation process and adherence to safety guidelines,” she added.

She disclosed that the administration of President Tinubu is making arrangements to send a C-130 aircraft or any other available flight for the evacuation exercise. According to her, Nigeria appreciates the understanding of the international community and will continue to monitor the situation.

She earlier revealed that Nigerian nationals in the south of Lebanon have also been evacuated to Beirut and other safer areas in collaboration with the leadership of the Nigerian community.

Backstory

This advisory follows growing concerns over the deteriorating security landscape in Lebanon, exacerbated by the intensification of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, rooted in decades of territorial and political disputes, has once again flared up, creating instability in Southern Lebanon and neighboring regions. Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon, has clashed with Israeli forces intermittently over the years, often drawing the country into broader Middle Eastern conflicts.

In recent weeks, the conflict has escalated, with rocket fire and airstrikes affecting civilian areas, prompting fears of a wider regional war. Lebanon, already grappling with a severe economic crisis and political instability, faces further strain as violence escalates. The situation has raised concerns for the safety of foreign nationals, including the estimated thousands of Nigerians living and working in the country, many of whom are in vulnerable conditions due to Lebanon’s ongoing economic hardships.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged its citizens currently residing in Lebanon to return home, citing the escalating violence in the region.