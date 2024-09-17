The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to maintaining a secure and efficient personnel and payroll system, ensuring that employees’ data remains safe.

This is according to a statement signed by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the OAGF.

In the statement, the OAGF dismissed concerns about any breach in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), assuring that the system’s database has not been compromised.

No sensitive data on our website

The OAGF, which oversees IPPIS alongside other financial management initiatives, emphasized that its ICT Security Policy is in place to safeguard the system’s digital assets in accordance with global best practices. The Office clarified that no sensitive data is stored on its website, stating that the IPPIS only uses the platform for information sharing rather than for conducting transactions.

It noted: “The IPPIS is not using the OAGF website for any transaction. The website is actually the medium to share information. Neither payroll nor payment is made through the website, therefore, no data is contained in the website.”

Also, the OAGF explained that the recently developed IPPIS Validation Portal, used for updating employees’ information, was deployed on a secure platform.

Following the completion of the validation exercise, the data was securely extracted, and the portal was shut down permanently.

The Office also disclosed that a secure database and application, procured from HELIX-FONS, were used to safeguard the validation process.

It stated: “the IPPIS Validation Portal was deployed on a secure platform. A secured database and application were purchased from the popular HELIX-FONS.”

Recognizing the significance of IPPIS to Nigerian workers, the OAGF stressed that the protection of employees’ personal data is of utmost importance.

The Office encouraged workers experiencing salary discrepancies to follow the established official channels for resolving such issues, assuring that mechanisms are in place to address any operational concerns.

What you should know

Recent media reports have raised concerns about potential security breaches in Nigeria’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Allegations surfaced that a section of the IPPIS Payroll Validation on the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) website had been hijacked, sparking fears about the safety of employees’ personal data. There were claims that sensitive data might have been exposed, making workers vulnerable to issues like phishing and unauthorized salary deductions.

In response, the OAGF firmly denied these allegations, assuring the public that no breach of the IPPIS database had occurred and that all personal information remains secure.

However, although the office claims that the database was purchased from a popular firm called HELIX-FONS, online checks by Nairametrics show almost no information on the company and no functioning website except that it is located in Abuja.