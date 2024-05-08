The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has made a bold step in healthcare advancement with the inauguration of a vaccine research centre (VRC) aimed at tackling diseases that disproportionately affect Nigeria and Africa.

Situated at the Coal City Garden Estate in Enugu, located in South-East of Nigeria, the first VRC in the state comes to fruition through funding from the United States National Health Institute and the Belinda and Gates Foundation.

Prof Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor of UNN, expressed satisfaction at the realization of the centre, which was established in 2018 but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged industrial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The vaccine research centre

Commending the efforts of Prof Silva Anika, Director of VRC in the institution, and his team, Igwe highlighted the centre’s potential in addressing tropical diseases affecting both humans and animals in Nigeria.

Prof Anika outlined its objectives, which include training, research, development, and production of vaccines for endemic but neglected tropical diseases.

He emphasized the importance of establishing collaborative partnerships at both national and global levels to ensure the center’s effectiveness.

“Through partnerships with governments, international organizations and the private sector, we intend to translate these investigations into widespread programs that will save lives and improve livestock health and production.”

Anika disclosed that the research has secured grants to study the epidemiology and population genomics of African Trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness), a disease-causing significant suffering and economic losses.

The director highlighted the centre’s role in contributing to healthcare self-reliance and expressed confidence in achieving breakthroughs with support from government and stakeholders.

“It is also a major step towards self-reliance in healthcare and I am confident that with the dedication of our researchers and support from all levels of government, this centre will achieve major breakthroughs that will improve human and animal health for generations to come,” he said.

However, he noted the challenge of ensuring steady power supply for the center’s equipment, valued at approximately $1 million.

Chinwe Chukwudi, a veterinarian and researcher, showcased the centre’s capabilities, including the diagnosis of diseases like cancer. She highlighted the ongoing research on Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT) and emphasized the need to address its prevalence in Nigeria.

Chukwudi encouraged medical students to utilize the facility for their studies, ensuring its sustainability and impact in healthcare research.