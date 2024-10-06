The Information Technology Security System Professionals (ITSSPs), a group of tech experts in Nigeria, have called on the Nigerian government to appoint a minister of state for the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (FMCIDE).

According to them, the size and complexity of the FMCIDE, which manages three key portfolios—Communications, Digital Economy, and Innovation—necessitate additional leadership.

The Executive Secretary of ITSSPs, Mr. Rogba Adeoye, made the recommendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He clarified that the call for a minister of state is not a reflection of any inadequacies in the leadership of the current minister, Bosun Tijani, but rather a response to the increasing demands on the ministry’s resources and responsibilities.

Expanding responsibilities

While noting that the responsibilities of the Ministry have been expanding, the ITSSP Executive Secretary said:

“The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is pivotal for both the Nigerian economy and its global standing.

“When we talk about a digital economy, it’s powered by vast amounts of data and other critical technologies. In that context, FMCIDE is not a small ministry,” he said.

He further explained that given the extensive scope of the ministry, appointing a minister of state to manage various components and departments would enhance its ability to implement key policies and drive growth across the sectors it oversees.

Adeoye highlighted that several agencies within FMCIDE generate vast amounts of data and play significant roles in the country’s revenue generation.

He noted that while policies to enhance the digital economy are in place, there is a shortage of personnel to execute them effectively.

“These are not small tasks. The workload is immense, and though policies are abundant, there is a shortfall in the number of individuals available to push them forward,” Adeoye remarked.

He urged the government to recognize the need for additional support in such a dynamic sector.

According to Adeoye, appointing a minister of state would help ease the pressure on the ministry and ensure that it can meet its objectives more efficiently.

Adeoye also addressed the issue of brain drain within the tech and digital sectors, calling for urgent measures to stem the loss of skilled professionals.

He pointed out that the government has invested substantial resources in training tech talent, only for many of them to leave the country for better opportunities abroad.

“Brain drain is a serious concern, and we need to put measures in place to retain the talent we’ve invested in,” he said.

What you should know

Nigeria has Ministers of State to ensure that each state is represented in the Cabinet, even though there are fewer ministries than states.

This is to fulfil the constitutional requirement that at least one Cabinet member come from each of the country’s 36 states.

With the creation of new Ministries by the Bola Tinubu’s administration, the country now has a total of 46 Ministers, out of which 14 are Ministers of State.