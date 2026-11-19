President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL) to advance specialised education, research and professional training in public relations and strategic communication.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL) to advance specialised education, research and professional training in public relations and strategic communication.

The President announced the approval on Wednesday in Abuja during the 13th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) and 51st Africa Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented Tinubu at the event.

The proposed institution is expected to serve as a centre for professional development and leadership training, with the President describing it as a strategic investment in human capital and the future of the communication profession.

University to focus on specialised training, research

Tinubu said the university would create a lasting institutional legacy from Nigeria’s hosting of the international public relations forum.

He described it as a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to strengthen specialised education, research, professional development and leadership training in public relations and related disciplines.

“An important outcome of Nigeria’s hosting of this Forum is our determination to establish a lasting institutional legacy for the public relations profession. In this regard, I am pleased to formally approve and support the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership (UPRL),” he said.

“It is a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to advance specialised education, research, professional development, and leadership training in public relations, strategic communication, and related disciplines,” he added.

The President urged stakeholders to develop the institution into a centre of excellence with national, continental and global recognition.

He also called on communication practitioners to uphold high standards of ethics, professionalism and responsibility, stressing the importance of truth, accuracy, transparency and evidence-based practice.

“Our government recognises the strategic importance of communication to national development, democratic governance, economic growth and international cooperation,” he said.

“We therefore encourage communication professionals to uphold the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and responsibility in discharging their duties,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that the Nasarawa State Government had committed more than N10 billion to the proposed university.

Information Minister raises concerns over misinformation

Idris also disclosed that African Ministers of Information had resolved to adopt a common position on global issues.

He warned that misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and deepfakes posed growing threats to communication and public discourse.

Idris urged communication professionals to promote responsible freedom of expression, peaceful coexistence and fair representation of Africa globally.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, William Gitau, called for stronger professional communication networks across Africa and proposed the establishment of an African Responsible Communication Fellowship.

Similarly, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Ike Neliaku, urged African practitioners to strengthen their professional expertise and improve the continent’s global image.

Strengthening public relations training in Nigeria

The proposed university comes amid efforts by private institutions and industry players to expand access to professional training and develop specialised skills in Nigeria’s public relations and strategic communications industry.

In January 2022, Nairametrics reported on the launch of the London School of Public Relations (LSPR) Nigeria, which offered diploma programmes in public relations and shorter courses covering brand building, reputation management and risk management.

More recently, in September 2025, Nairametrics reported that SKOT Communications launched the SKOT Impact Academy, a tuition-free six-week programme designed to equip early-career professionals with practical skills in public relations, strategic communications, storytelling and brand building.