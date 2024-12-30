Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa has taken the West African box office by storm, grossing over N1 billion in just 19 days.

The film, which has already amassed 201,604 ticket admissions, now accounts for 40% of the December box office revenue, with earnings totalling N1,034,091,220.

This milestone marks the fastest film to reach this revenue in the region, a significant achievement for the Nollywood actress and producer.

The success of Everybody Loves Jenifa has solidified its position as one of the top box office hits of the year in both Nigeria and Ghana.

In her excitement, Funke Akindele shared her gratitude with fans, tweeting, “GOD DID!!! Thank you Nigeria and Ghana!!! Let’s keep spreading the news about #eljthemovie showing in all cinemas nationwide!! Also showing in the UK!! US!!”

Her message reflected the growing global interest in the movie, with international screenings expanding through the Nilegroup.

As the film continues to set records, fans eagerly anticipate even greater success, with Everybody Loves Jenifa remaining a major cultural and box-office triumph.

What we know

The success of Everybody Loves Jenifa extends beyond Nigeria’s borders. Just eight days after its release in international cinemas on December 20, Everybody Loves Jenifa has grossed an impressive $194,560 (approximately N300 million) across the UK, US, Canada, and other territories.

The film has been warmly received in major cities worldwide, with sold-out screenings in London and packed theaters in New York.

Funke Akindele’s deft combination of humor, drama, and social commentary has once again struck a chord with audiences, further solidifying her position as one of Nollywood’s most influential figures. The film’s success follows the box office triumphs of Akindele’s previous works, including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which remains Nollywood’s highest-grossing film to date.

This record-breaking success is part of a broader trend in Nollywood’s dominance of the West African box office.

As of 2024, Nollywood films have taken more than 50% of the market share in the region, a testament to the growing strength of the industry on the global stage.

This year alone, the Nigerian box office is set to close towards a N12 billion finish, with Nollywood accounting for the bulk of the revenue.

With Everybody Loves Jenifa continuing to draw audiences, the film is poised to push Nollywood’s boundaries even further, as the industry looks toward a future of sustained growth and international recognition.