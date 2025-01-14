Nollywood, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa and Toyin Abraham’s Alakada Bad & Boujee have collectively grossed N2 billion at the Nigerian box office.

According to FilmOne, a leading West African movie distribution company, Akindele’s film accounted for an impressive 80% of the total revenue, raking in N1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Abraham’s Alakada Bad & Boujee contributed N401 million, making up the remaining 20%.

Both December blockbusters, released just a week apart, played a pivotal role in pushing the Nigerian box office’s 2024 total revenue to a record-breaking N11.58 billion.

A Box Office Breakdown

Released on December 13, 2024, Everybody Loves Jenifa shattered records by grossing N783 million in its first 14 days. The highly anticipated sequel captivated audiences nationwide, achieving N511 million within its first 12 days and cementing its status as the year’s top-grossing film.

The film crossed the N1 billion mark, earning N1,034,091,220 in just 19 days with 201,604 ticket admissions.

By its second weekend, Everybody Loves Jenifa had drawn in over 71,700 viewers, establishing its reputation as the fastest Nollywood film to surpass N500 million. Akindele’s unique blend of humor, drama, and social themes resonates deeply with Nigerian audiences.

Building on the legacy of her previous blockbuster, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, which grossed over N1.5 billion and was Nollywood’s all-time top earner.

In the diaspora she grossed $327,723 in 22 days.

Alakada Bad & Boujee

Alakada: Bad & Boujee, Toyin Abraham’s latest installment in the beloved Alakada franchise, has also enjoyed significant success, grossing N401 million to date.

Released on December 20, 2024, the film garnered N58.6 million during its opening weekend alone and went on to gross N134 million in its first week.

With its sharp humor, engaging storyline, and stellar performances, the film has become one of the highest-grossing Nollywood productions of the holiday season.

The Alakada franchise has consistently performed well at the box office, with earlier films like Alakada Reloaded (2017) grossing N74.3 million and Fate of Alakada (2020) earning over N100 million within 53 days.

Abraham’s knack for weaving relatable, humorous stories has solidified her place as a Nollywood powerhouse. Other blockbusters, such as Moana (N395 million) and Mufasa: The Lion King (N482 million), continue to thrive. These films remain crowd-pullers, captivating audiences in cinemas nationwide, as reported by Nairametrics.

Already, the Nigerian film industry saw an extraordinary rise in box office revenue in 2024, raking in a record N11.58 billion. This marked a 60% increase from N7.35 billion in 2023 and a staggering 460% growth from 2020 figures.

The data showed that out of 207 films released in 2024, 75 were Nigerian productions, showing the industry’s robust output. Impressively, 15 Nollywood films grossed over N100 million, highlighting the growing commercial appeal and profitability of Nigerian cinema.