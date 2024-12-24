Nollywood star and producer Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s latest installment in the popular “Alakada” franchise, “Alakada: Bad and Boujee”, has achieved remarkable success, grossing N58.6 million during its opening weekend (December 20–22, 2024).

Premiering on December 15, the comedy-drama has quickly become a holiday sensation, drawing audiences nationwide to cinemas.

Abraham, who plays the franchise’s lead character Yetunde, took to Instagram on December 23 to thank fans for their unwavering support:

What she said

“With an overwhelming outpouring of love, kindness, and compassion from fans all across the country, we were able to achieve this amazing opening weekend figure. Thank you for watching and supporting us. Without expecting gifts or inducements at the box office to buy our tickets, you’ve stood by us, and we are deeply grateful.”

The “Alakada” series, which began in 2009, has established itself as a cornerstone of Nollywood comedy. The 2017 installment, “Alakada Reloaded”, earned N50 million in its first week, making it one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of the year.

In 2020, “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” grossed over N100 million within 53 days of release, marking a significant milestone as the first theatrical release following the COVID-19 shutdown. The film’s performance was seen as a symbol of resilience for the Nigerian film industry during a critical recovery period.

What to know

Beyond its comedic appeal, “Alakada: Bad and Boujee” has resonated with audiences for its timely exploration of contemporary issues. The film addresses societal challenges such as abuse, deception, and the pressure to project an idealized lifestyle in the age of social media.

By tackling these themes through humor and relatable storytelling, the film has attracted a diverse range of viewers, cementing its place as both entertaining and thought-provoking.

The fifth installment in the “Alakada” franchise follows the journey of Yetunde, a young woman from a modest background who fabricates stories to appear wealthy and influential. The character’s struggles and antics have captivated audiences over the years, reflecting societal dynamics with a comedic twist.

With strong box-office numbers and critical acclaim for its narrative depth, “Alakada: Bad and Boujee” is setting a high bar for holiday releases. As December unfolds, the film is expected to continue drawing crowds, contributing to what promises to be a vibrant season for Nollywood cinemas.

This milestone reinforces the cultural impact of the “Alakada” series and affirms Toyin Abraham’s influence as a leading force in the Nollywood industry.