Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham’s latest installment in the Alakada franchise, Alakada: Bad & Boujee, has taken Nigerian cinemas by storm, raking in an impressive N285.9 million within just two weeks of its release.

According to box office reports, the film grossed N150 million between December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025, after already crossing the N100 million mark in its debut week.

Advanced screenings ahead of the official release further contributed N6.6 million, as well as N58.6 million for its debut weekend-showing the film’s pre-release buzz.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and written by Toyin Abraham, Alakada: Bad & Boujee is a 2024 comedy-drama that continues the beloved Alakada series. The star-studded cast includes Odunlade Adekola, Ini Edo, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Odusanya, and Okusanya Lolade, with supporting roles from Yhemolee, IK Ogbonna, and Chimezie Imo.

The story follows Yetunde Animashaun, played by Abraham, a young woman from a modest background who uses elaborate lies and social media glamor to navigate high society. Through her journey, Yetunde grapples with self-acceptance and the pressures of maintaining her fabricated online persona.

What you should know

Released on December 20, 2024, by Filmone Distribution, the film grossed N134 million in its opening week, solidifying its status as a box office hit. Its sharp humor, engaging storyline, and strong performances have drawn crowds, cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of the holiday season.

Toyin Abraham’s production company spearheaded the project, which marks the fifth installment in the Alakada franchise. The film features a special cameo by Nigerian music legend King Sunny Ade, fulfilling Abraham’s long-held dream.

She celebrated the milestone on social media, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the 78-year-old singer’s involvement.

The film brings together an eclectic mix of Nollywood stars and musicians, including Bimbo Ademoye as Rebecca, Ini Edo as the enigmatic Madam Sharon, and Odunlade Adekola as the street-smart Brother Jide. The characters’ comedic and dramatic arcs offer a rich, entertaining experience for audiences.

Alakada: Bad & Boujee follows the success of previous films in the franchise, such as Alakada Reloaded (2017) which had a domestic gross of N74,331,349 and Fate of Alakada (2020) which grossed over N100 million within 53 days of its release. Toyin Abraham’s ability to blend humor with relatable narratives has solidified her as a leading voice in Nollywood.

With its strong performance and enthusiastic audience reception, Alakada: Bad & Boujee is poised to set new records for Nollywood, continuing to elevate the industry on a global stage.