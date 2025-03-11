Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham continues her strong presence in the Nigerian film industry as her latest movie, Alakada: Bad and Boujee, approaches the N500 million mark in box office earnings.

Since its December 20, 2024, release, the film has grossed N497.98 million, making it one of the highest-grossing Nollywood productions of the holiday season.

The latest installment in Abraham’s Alakada franchise debuted with N58.6 million during its opening weekend (December 20–22, 2024) and earned N134 million in its first week.

The film’s blend of humor, engaging storytelling, and a loyal fan base contributed to its strong cinema performance.

Alakada: Bad and Boujee surpassed her previous record with Malaika, which grossed N300 million but suffered losses due to piracy on Telegram.

Malaika faced financial setbacks despite its earnings as Abraham revealed a N500 million production cost. Additionally, cinema houses take a share of the revenue, along with deductions for taxes and other expenses.

More insights

While Alakada: Bad and Boujee maintains its momentum, in the first week of March, Funke Akindele set a new Nollywood record with Everybody Loves Jenifa, as it grossed N1.88 billion, making it the highest-grossing Nigerian film to date.

The movie held the number 1 spot in cinemas for seven consecutive weekends, surpassing the N1 billion mark in just 19 days. Both Nollywood powerhouses have been known to always share similar movie release dates.

The success of both Alakada: Bad and Boujee and Everybody Loves Jenifa reflects Nollywood’s growing commercial appeal, as local productions continue to attract massive audiences and set new benchmarks in the industry.

What we know

Abraham first entered the industry acting in indigenous films in 2003. Veteran actress Bukky Wright was one of the top personalities who opened up the path for her after a movie shoot in Ibadan.

Since then, she has directed, produced, and starred in numerous Nollywood films, including Alani Baba Labake, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, and Ebimi Ni.

Her role in Ebimi ni earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards, while her performance in Black Val further solidified her reputation in the industry.

Beyond acting, she has expanded her career into film production through Toyin Abraham Productions and starred in a reality TV show, Keeping Up With Toyin Aimakhu, created by Martini Animashaun.

In 2020, Abraham was named an ambassador for Revolution Plus Properties, a Lagos-based real estate company. Her continuous contributions to Nollywood as an actress and producer have cemented her influence in the industry.