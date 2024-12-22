Nigerian comedy film Alakada: Bad and Boujee has garnered significant attention ahead of its official release, earning an impressive N6.6 million in its advance screenings.

This marks a promising start for the 2024 instalment of the popular Alakada franchise, which continues to draw audiences with its unique blend of humor and social commentary.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani, Alakada: Bad and Boujee features a star-studded cast, including Toyin Abraham, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Odunlade Adekola, and a host of other well-known Nollywood personalities.

The film continues the story of its lead character, who finds herself caught in a web of lies, manipulations, and abusive relationships, offering a satirical look at the social pressures of maintaining an extravagant lifestyle.

The plot follows the protagonist, a young woman who has built a fake persona by lying and using her boyfriend’s wealth to maintain an illusion of luxury. Her life takes a turn when she is caught in her deception, and things unravel further when her brother discovers that she is trapped in an abusive relationship.

Despite the abuse, she endures the situation because of the material benefits it provides. The movie’s turning point occurs when the character witnesses a murder during a boat cruise, but her reputation as a liar casts doubt on her credibility, complicating the investigation.

What to know

The Alakada series, led by popular actress and producer Toyin Abraham, has a long history of box office successes.

The 2017 film Alakada Reloaded earned N50 million in its first week of release, becoming one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of the year.

The franchise’s success continued with Fate of Alakada: Party Planner, which grossed over N100 million within 53 days of its release in 2020. The film’s success was even more significant as it became the first theatrical release following the COVID-19 shutdown, signalling a strong recovery for the Nigerian film industry.

In addition to the strong box-office numbers, Alakada: Bad and Boujee has piqued interest for its timely narrative on societal issues such as abuse, deception, and the pressure to keep up appearances in the age of social media. The film’s examination of these themes, mixed with comedy, has contributed to its appeal and has attracted a wide range of viewers.

The film’s advance earnings of N6.6 million place it in direct competition with other notable releases in Nigerian cinemas, including The Waiter, which brought in N4.5 million over two days of previews. Both films officially open today, alongside the international release of Mufasa: The Lion King, highlighting the increasingly competitive landscape of Nigerian cinema.

This box office performance suggests that Alakada: Bad and Boujee is poised for a successful run, particularly as it capitalizes on its established fanbase and timely commentary.