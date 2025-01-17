Nigerian comedian, actor, and producer AY Makun continues his impressive run in Nollywood with his latest movie, The Waiter, surpassing the N300 million mark at the Nigerian box office.

As of January 15, 2025, the action-comedy film has grossed a total of N305.1 million, maintaining its position among Nollywood’s most successful releases.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, The Waiter earned N26.6 million in its fourth week, further extending its cumulative success.

Released on December 20, 2024, the film had already crossed the N200 million milestone within its first two weeks, grossing N218.6 million by early January.

The earnings place The Waiter alongside Nollywood’s elite blockbusters, such as Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee, which premiered on the same day, and the record-shattering Everybody Loves Jenifa, which has amassed over N1.6 billion.

What to know

The movie stars AY Makun as Akpos, a down-on-his-luck character who takes a temporary job as a waiter at Crystal Hotel.

His adventure unfolds during an event hosted by the Minister of Poverty Alleviation, where a scheme to support the underprivileged is being launched.

Through a blend of humor, wit, and action, The Waiter resonates with audiences, delivering laughter and compelling storytelling.

AY Makun, whose rise to fame began as a personal assistant to veteran comedian Alibaba Akporobome, has built a good career.

Beyond his success in film, AY is a multifaceted entertainer. He directs and stars in the Nigerian sitcom AY’s Crib alongside Alex Ekubo, Venita Akpofure, Buchi Franklin, and Justice Nuagbe. He also hosts the widely acclaimed comedy show AY Live, which features top comedians like Bovi, Helen Paul, and many others.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Corporate World Entertainment Nigeria, AY has expanded its influence across multiple entertainment platforms. He owns a popular clubhouse and has played a significant role in developing stand-up comedy in Nigeria.

His AY Open Mic Challenge provides a platform to support and showcase emerging comedians, solidifying his role as an investor and pioneer in the comedy industry.

AY’s talents extend to hosting major events, including co-hosting the 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana, alongside Joselyn Dumas.

His ability to seamlessly transition between comedy, film, and live events showcases his versatility and dedication to the entertainment world.

This achievement not only highlights AY Makun’s prowess but also reinforces the rapid growth of Nollywood as a global force in cinema. As The Waiter continues its successful run, fans and industry watchers eagerly await what AY has planned next.