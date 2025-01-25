After five weeks in cinemas, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has crossed the impressive N500 million mark at the Nigerian box office.

The highly anticipated CG-animated prequel to the 2019 The Lion King continues to captivate audiences across the country, securing its place as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024 in Nigeria.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, the film earned N30.6 million between January 17 and 23, bringing its cumulative total to N530 million. Two weeks earlier, Mufasa had already surpassed N482 million, in Nigerian cinemas.

Released on December 20, 2024, the movie debuted with a strong opening weekend haul of N64 million, according to West African distributor FilmOne.

While facing tough competition from other major releases such as Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa has displayed remarkable staying power, maintaining consistent box office performance week after week.

Globally, Mufasa: The Lion King has also been a commercial success, amassing $601 million in just over a month. This includes $211 million from the U.S. domestic market and $389 million from international audiences.

However, the film still trails its predecessor, 2019’s The Lion King, which grossed over $1.6 billion globally, becoming one of Disney’s most lucrative properties.

What to know

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, best known for his acclaimed film Moonlight, Mufasa explores the origins of the beloved Lion King characters while serving as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 hit.

Despite its ambitious narrative and photorealistic visuals, the film has received mixed reviews from critics, currently holding a 58% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani reprise their roles from the 2019 remake. New cast members include Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, and Lennie James, who bring fresh energy to the beloved franchise.

Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, with a 58% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Mufasa has resonated with audiences worldwide. Produced on a budget of over $200 million, the film overcame stiff competition from other releases like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to find its groove, eventually topping box office charts during its third week.

In Nigeria, the movie’s success highlights the growing appetite for blockbuster content, particularly family-friendly features.

As Nollywood continues to dominate the local market, Hollywood films like Mufasa are also finding a strong foothold, benefiting from robust distribution networks and a dedicated fanbase.