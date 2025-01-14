Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed a laudable N482 million at the Nigerian box office.

According to West African distributor FilmOne, the highly anticipated prequel to the 2019 ‘The Lion King’ remake debuted in Nigerian cinemas on December 20, 2024, with a strong opening weekend haul of N64 million.

Globally, Mufasa has amassed a staggering $542.3 million in just 25 days.

The domestic box office contributed 35% ($189.8 million), while international markets, including Nigeria, accounted for 65% ($352.5 million).

The movie’s distributor, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, ensured a massive rollout with 4,100 theaters screening the film, securing its spot as one of the most successful titles of the holiday season.

On the Nigerian scene, the film quickly claimed the top spot as the highest-grossing Hollywood title of its opening weekend and secured the record for the best live-action debut in Nigeria for 2024. By the end of December, Mufasa had already raked in N309 million, maintaining its stronghold into the new year and maintaining its place among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences gave the movie an “A-” CinemaScore, reflecting widespread enthusiasm.

Some context

Directed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King is a photorealistic animated epic that blends prequel and sequel elements.

The film features returning voices from the 2019 blockbuster, including Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani. Joining the ensemble are fresh talents like Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Thandiwe Newton, and Mads Mikkelsen. Notably, the movie marks the feature film debut of Blue Ivy Carter, adding another layer of star power.

What you should know

Globally, Mufasa has already secured its place as the 10th highest-grossing movie of 2024, soon expected to surpass Venom: The Last Dance ($476.9 million) for ninth place.

While Mufasa has seen good success in Nigeria and beyond, its box office performance is still far from the staggering $1.66 billion lifetime total achieved by The Lion King remake in 2019. Nevertheless, its strong start signals ongoing demand for Disney’s reimagined classics.

Here’s a breakdown of Mufasa’s domestic performance during its early weeks:

Dec 20 (Friday): $13,340,381

Dec 21 (Saturday): $11,850,488 (-11.2%)

Dec 22 (Sunday): $10,218,496 (-13.8%)

Dec 25 (Christmas Day): $14,722,175 (+105.6%)

Dec 29 (Sunday): $11,326,817 (-15%)

Jan 1 (New Year’s Day): $10,372,135 (+42.7%)

Despite dips in daily revenue post-holidays, the film maintained steady momentum, with spikes on key dates like Christmas and New Year’s Day.