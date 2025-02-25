Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King continues its strong theatrical run in Nigeria, grossing N604 million after 10 weeks in cinemas.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, the CGI-animated prequel earned N5.9 million between February 21 and 23, 2025.

The film has maintained steady momentum since its release on December 20, 2024. By January 2025, it had crossed the N500 million mark, with earnings of N30.6 million between January 17 and 23, bringing its total to N530 million.

Just few weeks earlier, Mufasa had already surpassed N482 million, making it one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing animated films. The movie opened to a strong N64 million in its debut weekend, as reported by West African distributor FilmOne.

Global domestic box office

Beyond Nigeria, Mufasa: The Lion King is set to cross the $700 million milestone globally. In its 10th weekend, the film grossed $4.4 million overseas—a modest 24.1% decline from the previous week—pushing its international total to $453.3 million across 53 markets. Combined with its $245.4 million domestic earnings, Mufasa now stands at $698.7 million worldwide.

A prequel to Disney’s 2019 The Lion King remake, Mufasa explores the origins of Simba’s father, tracing his journey from an orphaned cub to ruler of the Pride Lands.

The story is narrated by Rafiki (John Kani), with comedic interjections from fan-favorites Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen). Aaron Pierre voices young Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays Taka, the lion who later becomes Scar. The film delves into themes of destiny, friendship, and betrayal, offering a new perspective on The Lion King saga.

What to know

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), the film boasts an all-star voice cast, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa in flashback sequences. Blue Ivy Carter makes her voice-acting debut in a supporting role. The film’s musical score, composed by Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been widely praised for its depth and emotional resonance.

With an estimated $200 million production budget—excluding marketing—Mufasa has exceeded initial industry expectations. While it was projected to perform modestly compared to its predecessor, the film has demonstrated remarkable staying power despite competition from awards season releases. Box office analysts now anticipate its global earnings will land between $710 million and $720 million, establishing its place as one of Disney’s top animated hits in recent years.