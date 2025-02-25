Foreign students in Japan face significant challenges in their pursuit of employment, particularly due to language barriers and Japan’s unique hiring system.

While the number of international students is on the rise following the COVID-19 pandemic, many still struggle to navigate the job market.

According to The Mainichi, foreign students are eager to find work but face various obstacles, such as limited employment support and communication difficulties, even for those proficient in Japanese.

A recent job fair for foreign students in Tokyo highlighted these issues, drawing 123 attendees from different countries who sought advice from 11 companies about job opportunities in Japan.

Lack of support for foreign students

The organizer of the job fair, Vein Global Inc., has been helping foreign students for 18 years, reports inform. Despite their efforts, the availability of job-hunting support remains limited.

President of Vein Global, Ai Osawa, noted that Japan’s unique recruitment system – which often involves students applying for jobs while still in school – makes it difficult for foreign students to adapt.

“We have to explain Japan’s new graduate recruitment style, which takes quite a bit of time and effort,” Osawa said.

Language barriers remain a major obstacle

Reports inform that one of the most common obstacles cited by foreign students is language. Even in firms where English or Chinese could be useful, most internal communication occurs in Japanese, requiring a high level of proficiency.

A Chinese student, fluent in Japanese, explained that self-promotion in interviews is especially difficult. “I can’t express my characteristics in Japanese, and what I want to say doesn’t get across,” they said.

Language issues extend beyond job interviews to company sessions and internships, where communication is conducted entirely in Japanese. As a result, even students with high Japanese proficiency find these tasks challenging.

Growing demand for foreign talent

Despite the challenges, there are signs that the situation is improving. According to Osawa, the number of companies open to hiring foreign workers has increased. However, few companies have formalized recruitment slots for foreign students.

Some companies at the recent job fair have begun to diversify their selection processes, even appointing foreign employees as recruiters to ease the application process for international students.

Some companies individually assess the results of aptitude tests for foreign students rather than measure them against the same standards as Japanese students. While progress is being made, the shift is gradual, and there is still much room for improvement, reports inform.

The need for better support systems

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology reports that fewer than half of the 54,000 foreign students who graduated from Japanese institutions in 2021 found employment in Japan. Osawa expressed concern about this trend, saying, “Many students want to work in Japan but cannot find a place to be accepted and are forced to return home. It’s a real waste.”

With an increasing need for foreign talent in Japan, there are hopes that employment support for international students will continue to expand, making it easier for those who wish to work in Japan to find opportunities.

As Japan’s labour market becomes more diverse, it is expected that foreign students will play a larger role in meeting the country’s growing demand for skilled workers.