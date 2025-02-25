As part of its commitment to sustainable energy, IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC) collaborated with The Office of the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to champion clean cooking at the Boy Child Empowerment Workshop.

The three-day residential workshop, held from February 16-18 at Lagos State Model College, Ikorodu, aimed to equip young boys in schools with essential life skills under the theme: ‘Empowering the Boy Child to be a Well-Rounded Individual for the Future.’

IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC), Lagos State’s commercial oil and gas entity focused on ensuring energy security along the energy value chain, supported with clean cooking solutions, promoting gas for cooking at the workshop’s culinary skills segment.

The Culinary Skills provided participants with hands-on training in safe and professional cooking techniques using clean energy solutions. This practical experience highlighted the benefits of gas cooking, equipping young boys with valuable life skills while promoting healthier and more sustainable cooking methods.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, emphasized the importance of clean cooking solutions: “Our commitment to raising well-rounded young men includes equipping them with practical skills while teaching them about healthier lifestyle choices. By introducing these young boys to clean cooking with gas, we’re not only teaching culinary skills but also demonstrating how cleaner energy improves health by reducing indoor air pollution, enhances safety by eliminating fire hazards, and protects our environment by lowering carbon emissions. This workshop represents our investment in both the future of our children and the sustainability of our state. We deeply appreciate IOGC’s partnership, which has made this valuable learning experience possible.”

According to a 2024 National Bureau of statistics report, it indicated that approximately 67.8% of Nigerian households rely on fuelwood as a source of energy. Cooking with firewood exposes women and children to harmful smoke that causes serious health issues. This smoke fills kitchens, stains pots, and pollutes indoor air, increasing the risk of respiratory problems like coughing, chest pain, and lung diseases.

Mrs Abiola Ibine, Team Lead, Sustainability, representing the Managing Director of IBILE Oil & Gas Corporation, Ms. Doyin Akinyanju, reinforced IOGC’s commitment to clean energy advocacy: “At IBILE Oil and Gas, we recognize the importance of introducing young minds to clean energy solutions early. Our support for this competition is not just about providing resources but advocating for a safer and healthier future for Nigerians. With millions of deaths globally attributed to household air pollution caused by traditional cooking fuels like firewood and charcoal, it is important that we continue to promote the adoption of gas as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative.”

Nigeria continues to advance its clean energy agenda in line with the global push for net-zero emissions. The Federal Government has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, with a strong focus on transitioning to cleaner energy sources. By supporting initiatives like this, the Office of the First Lady, together with IOGC, is playing an active role in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on harmful cooking fuels and contributing to broader climate action efforts.