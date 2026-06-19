Mrs. Uju Igbokwe, Chairperson of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Lagos Section and Secretary of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, has emphasized the importance of gas, collaboration and youth development in advancing Nigeria’s energy future. Speaking at the opening of Lagos Energy Week 2026, Igbokwe welcomed industry leaders, policymakers, academics, innovators, […]

Mrs. Uju Igbokwe, Chairperson of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Lagos Section and Secretary of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, has emphasized the importance of gas, collaboration and youth development in advancing Nigeria’s energy future.

Speaking at the opening of Lagos Energy Week 2026, Igbokwe welcomed industry leaders, policymakers, academics, innovators, investors and young professionals to the conference, describing it as SPE Lagos Section’s flagship platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration across Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Held under the theme, “Sustainable Growth Through Gas: Building Energy Security for Lagos, Nigeria and West Africa,” Lagos Energy Week 2026 brought together stakeholders from across the energy value chain to examine opportunities, challenges and practical solutions for strengthening energy security and driving sustainable growth across the region.

Speaking on the conference theme, Igbokwe highlighted the growing recognition of natural gas as a critical enabler of economic growth, industrial development and energy security, noting that the resource presents significant opportunities for Nigeria and the wider West African region.

According to her, natural gas offers a pathway to support industrialization, improve energy reliability and contribute to environmental sustainability while addressing the region’s growing energy needs.

She stated that Lagos Energy Week was designed to create a platform where stakeholders could engage in meaningful conversations, share insights and explore opportunities that can accelerate progress across the energy sector.

“We are here not only to talk, we are here to walk the talk,” she said.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged with insights from some of the industry’s leading voices, including Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy at NNPCL, who emphasized the importance of disciplined execution in achieving Nigeria’s gas-to-prosperity ambitions; Ed Edubong, Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Secretariat, who provided updates on the implementation of Nigeria’s Decade of Gas agenda; and Biodun Ogunleye, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, who highlighted Lagos State’s vision for expanding energy infrastructure and strengthening energy security.

These discussions reinforced key themes echoed in Igbokwe’s address, particularly the need for collaboration, investment, innovation and human capital development to unlock sustainable growth across Nigeria’s energy sector.

For SPE Lagos Section, hosting Lagos Energy Week reflects a broader commitment to fostering meaningful industry conversations, promoting knowledge exchange and creating platforms that support innovation, technical excellence and sustainable development.

Igbokwe also stressed the importance of collaboration in achieving long-term energy goals, noting that sustainable progress requires engagement across industry, government, academia and other critical stakeholder groups.

Addressing professionals in attendance, she called for greater support for younger members of the industry through mentorship, guidance and knowledge sharing.

“Please engage with the young ones. Speak to them, show them the way, show them the ropes,” she said.

She reiterated SPE Lagos Section’s commitment to developing young professionals through mentorship initiatives, learning opportunities and career development programmes designed to prepare the next generation of leaders for the evolving energy industry.

Commenting on the significance of the conference, Igbokwe said:

“The future of our industry will be shaped not only by the resources we possess, but by our willingness to collaborate, innovate and invest in people. Lagos Energy Week provides an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas, build partnerships and collectively contribute to solutions that will strengthen energy security and sustainable growth across Nigeria and West Africa.

As an industry, we must continue to create pathways for young professionals, encourage knowledge sharing and ensure that the opportunities within the sector remain accessible to the next generation of leaders.”

She further encouraged participants to actively engage throughout the conference, urging them to contribute ideas, build meaningful connections and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The conference featured contributions from key stakeholders across the energy value chain, including Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy at NNPCL; Ed Edubong, Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Secretariat; Francis Nwaochie, Chairman of the SPE Nigeria Council; Dr. Riverson Oppong, SPE Africa Regional Director; and Biodun Ogunleye, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, among other industry leaders, policymakers and technical experts.

As Nigeria’s energy landscape continues to evolve, SPE Lagos Section remains committed to supporting initiatives that encourage professional development, technical excellence, collaboration and sustainable growth across the industry.