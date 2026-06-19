Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO), a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, hosted its 5th Stakeholders Engagement Forum on Thursday in Lagos, where the urgent need to make quality healthcare accessible, affordable and sustainable for all Nigerians took centre stage.The forum brought together healthcare leaders, regulators, insurers, investors and medical practitioners to discuss practical […]

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO), a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, hosted its 5th Stakeholders Engagement Forum on Thursday in Lagos, where the urgent need to make quality healthcare accessible, affordable and sustainable for all Nigerians took centre stage.

The forum brought together healthcare leaders, regulators, insurers, investors and medical practitioners to discuss practical solutions to the mounting challenges facing Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

With the theme, “Collaborating for Sustainable Healthcare Systems: Financial Stability, Intelligent Systems, Regulatory Excellence and Enhanced Stakeholder Experience,” participants agreed that the future of healthcare in Nigeria depends on stronger collaboration, innovative financing models, improved regulation and a renewed commitment to putting people at the centre of healthcare delivery.

Opening the forum, Chairman of Hallmark Health Services Limited, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, reminded participants that healthcare is ultimately about people and the experiences that shape their lives.

“Every Nigerian has a healthcare story. It could be the relief of receiving timely treatment, the anxiety of finding quality care, or the challenge of navigating healthcare costs. Behind every statistic are human beings, families, businesses and communities,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s healthcare sector is at a defining moment, with rising inflation, growing demand for quality care, rapid technological changes and the migration of skilled professionals placing increasing pressure on the system.

He noted that no single institution can solve these challenges alone, emphasizing that meaningful collaboration across the healthcare value chain is essential to building a resilient and inclusive healthcare system.

In his keynote address, Independent Non-Executive Director at Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, Mr. Olumide Ajomale, highlighted the daily realities faced by millions of Nigerians seeking healthcare.

“Every day in Nigeria, somebody delays a hospital visit because they cannot predict the financial consequences. Every day a provider struggles with rising costs. Every day an HMO balances competing expectations. Every day a regulator must protect the current system while preparing for the future,” he said.

Ajomale revealed that approximately 71 per cent of healthcare spending in Nigeria is funded directly by households through out of pocket payments, a situation he described as unsustainable.

He stressed that healthcare systems should not be measured solely by policies, infrastructure or technology, but by the experiences of the people they serve.

According to him, financial stability, intelligent systems, regulatory excellence and enhanced stakeholder experience remain the critical pillars for building a sustainable healthcare system. He further emphasized that trust is the foundation upon which lasting reforms must be built.

“Without trust, there will be no collaboration. Without trust, there will be no compliance. Without trust, there will be no customer loyalty. Without trust, there will be no sustainable growth,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hallmark HMO, Mrs. Oladotun Adeogun, described collaboration as the most effective pathway to addressing the structural challenges facing Nigeria’s health insurance ecosystem.

She explained that Health Maintenance Organisations continue to face growing pressure from rising treatment costs and fixed premiums, making stakeholder engagement more important than ever.

“When patients come into a hospital, they should not be treated like numbers. Healthcare must remain human,” she said.

Adeogun called on healthcare providers to embrace technology, strengthen preventive healthcare and improve patient experiences while advocating wider health insurance coverage to reduce dependence on out of pocket spending.

The forum concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to drive reforms that promote trust, innovation, sustainable financing and improved access to healthcare, ensuring that quality healthcare remains a right for every Nigerian and not a privilege reserved for a few.

About Us:

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO) is a fully owned subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc.

The Company was incorporated on November 9, 2017 as a private limited liability company and was licensed by the National Health Insurance Authority (formerly National Health Insurance Scheme) on September 1, 2021.

Hallmark HMO’s clientele base has been rapidly expanding through the delivery of high-quality solutions that exceed customer expectations.

For more information, visit www.hallmarkhmo.com

Media Contact:

Ajibola Liyide

Head, Brand & Communications

brandandcomms@chhplc.com