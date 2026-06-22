One year ago, ALLY launched with a proposition that Nigerian retail finance had never quite articulated plainly: that every Nigerian, regardless of where they were starting from, deserved a single place to build wealth, protect their income, cover their health, fund their children’s education, and plan their financial future, without a broker, without a complicated […]

One year ago, ALLY launched with a proposition that Nigerian retail finance had never quite articulated plainly: that every Nigerian, regardless of where they were starting from, deserved a single place to build wealth, protect their income, cover their health, fund their children’s education, and plan their financial future, without a broker, without a complicated process, and without leaving their phone.

ALLY has facilitated over ₦1 billion in customer protection and coverage within its first year of operation, a milestone that reflects not just the appetite of Nigerian retail consumers for a better financial product but the depth of trust that the BAS Group ecosystem has cultivated over six years of institutional relationship building.

The figure spans ALLY’s core product categories: health cover, salary and income protection, education funding instruments, and retail investment products. It represents thousands of individual Nigerians who have moved their financial protection decisions from informal arrangements and idle savings accounts into a structured, active, and growing relationship with their own financial future. For a first-year retail platform operating in one of the world’s most complex financial environments, over ₦1 billion in customer protection and coverage is evidence that the market was waiting for exactly this.

Commenting on the milestone, Iromara Victor, Co-Founder of ALLY and Managing Director of BAS Technologies, said:

“We did not build ALLY to be the most sophisticated product in the market. We built it to be the most accessible one without sacrificing quality. Over ₦1 billion in customer protection and coverage in year one tells us that the gap between what Nigerians have access to and what they actually need is exactly as wide as we thought it was, and that ALLY is closing it.”

Alongside its first anniversary, ALLY launched a redesigned app interface built around a single governing principle: every feature, every screen, and every user journey should move a Nigerian closer to financial security, not further into complexity. Key features include a personalized financial health dashboard giving users real-time visibility into coverage status, portfolio performance, and protection gaps; a simplified onboarding flow that brings new users from sign-up to active cover in under two minutes; and the wealth calculator, which allows users to model the long-term impact of consistent contributions to investment instruments, making legacy planning concrete and personal.

Behind the ₦1 billion figure are the outcomes ALLY was built to deliver: Nigerian families who filed health claims and received settlements covering specialist consultations and surgical procedures that would otherwise have been devastating out-of-pocket costs. Workers who received income protection payouts when job losses and medical leave disrupted their earnings in an unforgiving economic environment. Children who stayed in school through family income disruptions that would have forced impossible choices in an earlier financial era. And thousands of Nigerians—many for the first time—who discovered the discipline and power of structured wealth building

ALLY’s first anniversary coincides with BAS Group’s sixth. That timing reflects a deeper alignment: ALLY was conceived as the consumer expression of everything BAS Group has built at the institutional level. Where BAS Group serves founders, executives, and institutions with capital deployment and wealth advisory, ALLY serves the individual, the employee, the entrepreneur, and the parent with the same conviction: financial security is not a privilege. It is an architecture that can be built by anyone, one decision at a time.

BAS Group CEO Abdulateef Hussein, speaking at the group’s sixth anniversary Executive Breakfast on June 4, 2026, where ALLY’s milestones were announced to the group’s most senior clients, said:

“ALLY is not a side product for us. It is proof that the infrastructure we have spent six years building has the range to serve every Nigerian, not just the ones at the top of the pyramid. One billion naira in savings in year one is the beginning of a much longer story.”

CMO at BAS Group, Chidera Muoka, added:

“What ALLY has achieved in twelve months is a reflection of what Nigerians do when you give them a product built around their real lives and meet them where they are. They build. They protect. They plan. They just needed the right tool. ALLY is that tool.”

ALLY enters its second year with a growth trajectory that reflects the scale of the opportunity in front of it. The platform will deepen its investment product offering, extend its health cover network, and introduce new instruments designed for the financially ambitious Nigerian building wealth deliberately and protecting it structurally.

The mission does not change: wealth and protection at every Nigerian’s fingertips.

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