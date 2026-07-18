Access Bank Earns 16 Euromoney Honours as Strategy, Innovation and Impact Deliver Global Recognition

Access Bank Plc has secured an unprecedented 16 honours at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, marking one of the strongest performances by any African financial institution this year and underscoring its emergence as one of the world’s most respected banking brands.

Access Bank Plc has secured an unprecedented 16 honours at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, marking one of the strongest performances by any African financial institution this year and underscoring its emergence as one of the world’s most respected banking brands.

The awards span customer experience, sustainable finance, SME banking, digital banking, corporate responsibility and market leadership across multiple African markets, reflecting the Bank’s consistent execution of a long-term strategy built on innovation, sustainability, customer-centricity and responsible growth.

For stakeholders across global banking, investment and development finance communities, the recognition signals the growing influence of an African institution increasingly shaping the future of banking on the continent and beyond.

For more than three decades, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence have been regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks in international banking.

Financial institutions worldwide compete for the awards because they assess not only financial performance, but also leadership, innovation, governance, customer outcomes, strategic execution and long-term value creation.

Access Bank’s 2026 achievements include recognitions for corporate responsibility in Angola, Botswana and Nigeria; digital banking leadership in Cameroon; customer experience excellence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya (National Bank of Kenya); SME banking leadership in Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia; sustainable finance and ESG leadership in Rwanda and Zambia; and Best Bank awards in The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Zambia.

Collectively, the awards represent validation of a transformation journey that has positioned Access Bank as a leading force in African banking and an increasingly significant player in global financial services.

The breadth of the awards reflects the strength of Access Bank’s operating model and strategic priorities.

Across its markets, the Bank has invested significantly in digital banking capabilities, customer experience, sustainability, SME development, financial inclusion and operational resilience.

The recognition also highlights the effectiveness of its governance framework, risk management culture and disciplined execution as it expands across Africa while strengthening international corridors that facilitate trade, investment and economic growth.

Rather than recognising a single initiative, the awards acknowledge a consistent pattern of performance across multiple geographies and business segments, demonstrating that Access Bank’s growth is underpinned by strong fundamentals and a clear strategic vision.

The recognition aligns closely with Access Bank’s mission of connecting Africa to the world and driving sustainable economic opportunities across the markets it serves.

Through its extensive footprint, the Bank continues to support SMEs, advance financial inclusion, empower women-led enterprises, enable youth entrepreneurship and accelerate access to digital financial services.

It has also emerged as a leader in sustainable finance and responsible banking, helping businesses and communities transition toward more inclusive and resilient growth.

As African economies become increasingly integrated into global value chains, Access Bank continues to play a critical role in facilitating trade, attracting investment and creating pathways for shared prosperity.

Commenting, Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, said: “These awards are a tribute to the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our employees and the strength of the communities and markets we serve. More importantly, they affirm that our commitment to innovation, customer excellence, sustainability and responsible growth continues to deliver meaningful impact at scale. Across our network, we have remained focused on building solutions that help individuals, businesses and institutions thrive in an increasingly connected world.

This recognition validates years of disciplined execution and reinforces our belief that African institutions can compete successfully at the highest global standards.

“We are deeply grateful to our customers, partners and employees whose confidence and commitment make achievements such as this possible. While we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on the future, committed to raising the bar for excellence, creating long-term value and supporting Africa’s transformation through world-class financial services,” Ogbonna added.

For customers, the recognition translates into tangible benefits: better digital experiences, faster and more accessible banking services, stronger security, broader international connectivity and greater confidence in a trusted financial partner.

For investors, correspondent banks, development finance institutions, regulators and multinational clients, the awards provide further evidence of Access Bank’s growing scale, resilience and credibility within the global financial ecosystem.