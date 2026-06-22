Dr Victor Ekpenyong, Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, has been appointed to the Board of the World Energy Council (WEC) Nigeria Committee. The appointment comes as the Council prioritises energy security, sustainability, and just transition pathways and domains where African technical and commercial perspectives have historically been underrepresented in global rule-setting. The appointment, confirmed […]

Dr Victor Ekpenyong, Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, has been appointed to the Board of the World Energy Council (WEC) Nigeria Committee.

The appointment comes as the Council prioritises energy security, sustainability, and just transition pathways and domains where African technical and commercial perspectives have historically been underrepresented in global rule-setting.

The appointment, confirmed by WEC’s Finance Committee, marks the first time in this cycle that Nigerian indigenous energy leadership will participate directly in the strategic governance of the world’s preeminent energy membership organisation, spanning more than 100 countries and 3,000 member entities.

Throughout its century-long history, the World Energy Council Council has achieved significant milestones, including actively championing energy initiatives for over 70 years, launching the world’s first Future Energy Leaders program and also creation of the World Energy Trilemma Index in 2010, an annual assessment that ranks countries based on their balance of energy security, energy equity, and environmental sustainability.

Far from a ceremonial honour, the WEC Nigeria Board carries statutory responsibility for strategic oversight and direction. Ekpenyong’s two-year term places a homegrown technical operator at a table where global energy policy, security frameworks, and transition pathways are deliberated.

As Regional Chair for Africa at the World Energy Council, Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim plays a critical role in amplifying the continent’s voice and ensuring its unique operational realities are addressed on the global stage. Emphasizing the strategic weight of this appointment, Dr. Ibrahim noted that the re-establishment of the WEC Nigeria Committee is a crucial step in strengthening Africa’s voice in global energy dialogues. He highlighted that Dr. Ekpenyong’s distinguished professional experience, leadership, and proven contributions to the energy sector will be instrumental in guiding Nigeria’s strategic engagement and maximizing the Committee’s long-term impact within the Council’s global network.

Reflecting on the broader implications of his new role, Dr. Ekpenyong described the board position as a turning point for continental energy leadership. “For decades, African energy leaders have been implementers of policies designed elsewhere,” said Dr. Ekpenyong. “A seat on the WEC Nigeria Board means Nigerian indigenous capacity is now actively engineering the governance frameworks for global energy. Not waiting for permission to execute them.”

The re-establishment of WEC Nigeria creates a direct channel for Nigerian perspectives into the Council’s global energy dialogue on security, sustainability, and transition. For local operators, the implications are practical. Global institutional investors and IOCs searching for West African infrastructure partners now see indigenous governance credentials at the highest level. Also,

Nigeria has a formal role in shaping transition frameworks that respect the operational realities of frontier markets.

For international institutional investors and operators, Dr Ekpenyong’s appointment underscores a structural shift where African leaders are actively engineering the global energy playbook. Under his leadership, Kenyon International has demonstrated unparalleled infrastructure velocity, proving that cutting-edge indigenous technical execution can compress upstream project timelines by up to 80%.