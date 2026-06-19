The 2025 financial year will likely be remembered as one of the most transformative periods in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry. The continued implementation of market-based fuel pricing, changing supply-chain dynamics, and increasing domestic refining capacity reshaped competitive conditions across the sector. While these structural reforms are expected to strengthen the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s energy […]

The 2025 financial year will likely be remembered as one of the most transformative periods in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry. The continued implementation of market-based fuel pricing, changing supply-chain dynamics, and increasing domestic refining capacity reshaped competitive conditions across the sector.

While these structural reforms are expected to strengthen the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s energy market, the transition period created significant operational and financial pressures for downstream operators.

Rising borrowing costs, inflationary pressures, fluctuating product prices, and evolving consumer demand patterns combined to compress margins across the industry.

Against this backdrop, Conoil Plc delivered a profitable performance and demonstrated notable operational resilience despite a difficult business environment.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue: ₦301.72 Billion

Gross Profit: ₦22.68 Billion

Profit Before Tax: ₦2.68 Billion

Profit After Tax: ₦2.18 Billion

Recommended Dividend: 200 Kobo Per Share

Total Assets: ₦139.37 Billion

Revenue Stability Amid Market Adjustments

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Conoil Plc recorded revenue of ₦301.72 billion, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain significant market activity despite changing industry conditions.

The result underscores the strength of the company’s nationwide distribution network and established presence across retail, commercial, and industrial market segments.

Cost Management Supports Earnings

One of the notable features of Conoil’s 2025 performance was its focus on cost efficiency.

Cost of sales declined to ₦279.04 billion from ₦296.77 billion in the preceding year, while distribution and marketing expenses reduced significantly to ₦4.05 billion from ₦6.89 billion in 2024.

These improvements helped the company generate gross profit of ₦22.68 billion and partially offset the impact of a challenging operating environment.

Strategic Expansion and Asset Growth

The company also continued to invest in its operational capacity.

Total assets increased by 21.2% to ₦139.37 billion, while property, plant and equipment rose substantially to ₦10.81 billion from ₦3.97 billion in the prior year. This expansion reflects ongoing investment in infrastructure and operational assets intended to support future business growth.

Trade and other receivables increased to ₦90.59 billion, suggesting a higher level of credit exposure associated with business expansion and customer support initiatives.

Financing Costs Remain a Major Industry Challenge

Perhaps the most significant challenge confronting many businesses during 2025 was the elevated cost of borrowing.

Conoil was not insulated from this pressure. Finance costs increased by 162.5% to ₦10.78 billion, while total borrowings rose to ₦54.24 billion as the company sought to support working-capital requirements and maintain product availability.

The increase in financing costs had a direct impact on net profitability, reducing earnings despite strong revenue performance and improved operating efficiency.

Nevertheless, the company remained profitable, reporting Profit Before Tax of ₦2.68 billion and Profit After Tax of ₦2.18 billion for the year.

Positive Fourth-Quarter Momentum

The fourth quarter provided encouraging signs for investors and market observers.

Conoil reported fourth-quarter revenue of ₦97.89 billion and Profit After Tax of ₦544.67 million, representing a significant improvement compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The performance suggests that management’s operational adjustments and cost-control initiatives may be gaining traction as the industry adapts to the evolving market structure.

Sustained Commitment to Shareholders

In addition to maintaining profitability, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of 200 kobo per share for the 2025 financial year.

The proposed distribution reflects management’s confidence in the business while balancing the need to preserve capital and support future growth initiatives.

For shareholders, the recommendation represents continuity in returns during a period when many companies have adopted more conservative capital allocation strategies in response to economic uncertainty.

Conclusion

The 2025 financial year tested the resilience of businesses across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. High financing costs, market restructuring, and economic pressures created a demanding operating environment.

Within this context, Conoil Plc demonstrated an ability to sustain revenue generation, improve cost efficiency, expand its asset base, and remain profitable despite significantly higher financing expenses.

While challenges remain, particularly regarding borrowing costs and working-capital management, the company’s performance suggests that it has maintained a solid operational foundation from which to navigate the next phase of Nigeria’s evolving energy market.

As industry conditions continue to stabilize and domestic refining capacity expands, market participants will be watching closely to see how companies such as Conoil position themselves for long-term growth in a more competitive and increasingly market-driven environment.