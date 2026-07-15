Dangote Refinery a national pride, catalyst for Nigeria’s energy future – Petroleum Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals as a source of national pride and one of Nigeria’s most transformative industrial investments, saying the Federal Government will continue to provide the policy and regulatory support needed to maximise its contribution to the country’s […]

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals as a source of national pride and one of Nigeria’s most transformative industrial investments, saying the Federal Government will continue to provide the policy and regulatory support needed to maximise its contribution to the country’s energy security, industrialisation and economic growth.

Ekpo gave the commendation during a visit to the refinery in Lekki, Lagos, alongside the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Addressing the management of the refinery after a tour of the facility on Monday, the Minister said what the delegation witnessed underscored the importance of supporting indigenous investments capable of transforming Nigeria’s economy, creating employment and strengthening the country’s energy security.

According to him, the refinery stands as compelling evidence of what Nigerian enterprise can achieve and deserves the full backing of government institutions.

“What we have come to see today is an eye opener. A Nigerian has taken us to this level. Whether in terms of employment or providing for the needs of the nation, this is something we should all be proud of,” Ekpo said.

The Minister assured the refinery of continued collaboration from both policymakers and regulators, stressing that government would continue to provide an enabling environment for investments that advance national development.

Also speaking during the visit, Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Senator Magnus Abe, described the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as one of the most remarkable industrial accomplishments ever undertaken in Nigeria.

He said the sheer scale of the project represents an achievement that many Nigerians are yet to fully appreciate.

“I don’t think any of us fully appreciates what has been achieved here by Nigerians in Nigeria. We are all very proud of this accomplishment,” Abe said.

Group Vice President, Oil & Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, who conducted the ministers and NUPRC delegation on a tour of the refinery, commended them for proceeding with the visit despite the heavy rainfall, describing it as a demonstration of their commitment to Nigeria’s industrial development.

“I commend your determination and patriotism in braving the weather to visit this facility. Your presence here reflects the importance of what we are collectively building for Nigeria and Africa,” Edwin said.

He explained that the refinery was conceived as part of the vision of the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, to ensure that Nigeria adds value to its abundant natural resources rather than exporting raw materials and importing finished products.

According to him, the Group’s Vision 2030 is centred on leading Africa’s industrial transformation by building globally competitive businesses that make the continent more self sufficient and prosperous, while transforming Africa’s natural resources into essential products that create jobs, generate value and drive sustainable economic growth.

Edwin noted that beyond its scale, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been designed as one of the world’s most environmentally advanced refining complexes, incorporating technologies that meet stringent European Union and United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) standards. He said the facility is equipped with ambient air quality monitoring stations, mobile environmental monitoring systems and other advanced emissions control technologies that make it one of the cleanest and most environmentally responsible refineries globally.

“Our objective has never been simply to build the largest refinery in Africa. It has always been to build one of the world’s best, producing cleaner fuels that improve public health, protect the environment and position Nigeria as a leading global refining and manufacturing hub,” he said.

The refinery, which recently achieved sustained processing capacity of 700,000 barrels per day following successful performance tests above its original nameplate capacity, is supplying the domestic market while exporting refined petroleum products to countries across Africa and other international markets, further positioning Nigeria as a major global refining hub.