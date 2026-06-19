Reckitt Nigeria (Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited) has announced the appointment of H.E. Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki and Prince Abimbola Olashore as Independent Non-Executive Directors, further strengthening the company’s Board as it continues to advance its strategic priorities across Nigeria.The appointments follow the passing of the company’s Board Chairman, the late Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo, whose […]

Reckitt Nigeria (Reckitt Benckiser Nigeria Limited) has announced the appointment of H.E. Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki and Prince Abimbola Olashore as Independent Non-Executive Directors, further strengthening the company’s Board as it continues to advance its strategic priorities across Nigeria.

The appointments follow the passing of the company’s Board Chairman, the late Chief Michael Olumuyiwa Falomo, whose leadership and stewardship contributed significantly to the growth and governance of Reckitt Nigeria over several decades. The company acknowledges his enduring legacy and service to the organization.

Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki is the Founder-President of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa and a globally recognized advocate for women’s and children’s health, with over two decades of leadership spanning maternal, newborn, and child health, gender equity, and community wellbeing.

She serves as Inaugural Global Health Ambassador for the WHO Foundation and holds advisory and leadership roles across global institutions including the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, AstraZeneca Global Breast Cancer Care Council, and Bayer Sustainability Council. Her extensive experience in public health, sustainability, and development brings valuable insight to the Board as Reckitt continues its mission to protect, heal, and nurture communities.

Prince Abimbola Olashore is a Chartered Accountant and an accomplished financial services leader with over three decades of experience spanning banking, investment management, and corporate advisory. He is currently the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lead Capital Plc, and has held numerous senior leadership positions, including Executive Director at Ecobank Transnational Group, and Chief Executive Officer of Lead Advisory Group where he successfully drove strategic growth and organizational transformation. He currently serves as President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, Deputy President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Council Member as well as Chairman of the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee of the Chartered Institute of Directors. Prince Abimbola Olashore brings deep expertise in financial strategy, corporate governance, and institutional leadership, making him exceptionally well-positioned to support the company’s strategic direction and long-term growth objectives.

Commenting on the appointments, Akbar Ali-Shah, Managing Director, Reckitt West Africa said, “We are pleased to welcome Her Excellency, Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki and Prince Abimbola Olashore to the Board of Reckitt Nigeria. Their diverse experience and perspectives will further strengthen the Board and support the company’s continued focus on sustainable growth, innovation and positive impact across Nigeria.”

The appointments further reinforce Reckitt Nigeria’s governance framework while bringing additional expertise to support the company’s long-term strategic ambitions.

Contact Details:

Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh

+234 908 783 2407

Head External Communications & Partnership