Elon Musk’s fortune has grown by $35.9 billion overnight, as Tesla’s stock price soared 22.25% on the back of a broader market rally, according to Bloomberg billionaire index.

The electric vehicle giant’s market capitalization reached $876 billion, and its stock surged to $271.22 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, driven by positive developments in both the U.S. political landscape and analyst sentiment.

Tesla’s big rise comes amid a major market rebound, with the S&P 500 index gaining 7.2% and the Nasdaq Composite index jumping 9.7% on Wednesday.

The catalyst for this surge was President Donald Trump’s announcement that his administration would implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs across most trading partners, excluding China. The announcement, signaling a potential easing of trade tensions, ignited investor optimism, propelling Tesla and other growth stocks to significant gains.

By midday on Wednesday, Tesla’s stock price soared by 18.5%, well above the broader market’s gains, reflecting the company’s role as one of the most influential players in the technology sector. As of today, Tesla’s 52-week range has fluctuated between $138.80 and $488.54, with the current price sitting comfortably within that range.

What to know

Further fueling the rally, Benchmark analyst firm upgraded Tesla to one of its best investment ideas, despite lowering its one-year price target from $475 to $350 per share. While the lowered target still implies an upside potential of roughly 44%, Benchmark analysts emphasized that recent market pullbacks had made Tesla an attractive investment.

The firm pointed to Tesla’s upcoming vehicle launches and its ambitious robotaxi strategy as key drivers for growth. Although analysts are cautiously optimistic about the robotaxi service as a near-term catalyst, the firm’s forecast suggests that these new initiatives, alongside strong product launches, will help the company recover from recent sales challenges.

Tesla’s gross margin currently stands at 17.86%, and the company is continuing its expansion, with volume trading today at 1,319,642 shares, slightly above its average of 106,877,564.

Trump’s tariff announcement, which includes a universal base rate of 10% on imports from all countries except China, has also contributed to the market rally. However, the tariffs on Chinese goods will rise sharply to 125%, up from the previous 104%, a move that has sparked mixed reactions from global markets.

Tesla’s current market cap stands at $876 billion, a reflection of the company’s dominant position in the electric vehicle market and its potential to capitalize on future innovations.