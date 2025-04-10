Nigeria’s leading financial institution, OPay, has been honored with the prestigious Fintech Company of the Year 2024 award by Leadership Newspapers.

The award ceremony, held on April 8th at the iconic Aso Rock Villa, celebrates OPay’s exceptional impact on Nigeria’s financial landscape through innovation, security, and financial inclusion.

OPay was selected among many contenders for this honor based on the company’s unwavering commitment to expanding financial access for tens of millions of Nigerians — particularly the unbanked and underbanked — ensuring secure, user-friendly transactions, and investing in advancing the cashless economic policy in Nigeria. OPay was the only Fintech to be awarded at the prestigious event.

OPay’s relentless commitment to security and user confidence has been showcased through groundbreaking features like Large Transaction Shield—which ensures extra protection for high-value transactions—and NightGuard, allowing users to restrict account access during specific hours for additional confidence and security through facial verification.

Receiving the award, Dauda Gotring, MD/CEO of OPay, said: “We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Fintech Company of the Year. This award is a testament to our vision of creating a secure, inclusive, and innovative financial ecosystem for every Nigerian. We dedicate this achievement to our loyal customers who inspire us every day to do better.”

This milestone recognition by Leadership Newspapers solidifies OPay’s position as a pioneer in transforming Africa’s digital payment landscape and shaping the future of fintech innovation.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.