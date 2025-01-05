Nollywood reached a remarkable milestone in 2024, with the top 10 highest-grossing films collectively earning a staggering N3.6 billion at the box office.

This marked a significant jump from the N1.94 billion recorded in 2023, reflecting an impressive 85.5% increase. Even with the exclusion of Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, which contributed N156.6 million, the total could have reached N3.7 billion, showing the incredible growth of the Nigerian film industry.

This success can be attributed to several factors, including an average ticket price of N5000, stronger cinema admissions, and more films crossing the N100 million benchmark. However, the true driving force behind this growth lies in the actors and actresses who have become the faces of these films.

Whether established stars or rising talents, these performers have brought their characters to life with skill and passion, captivating audiences and propelling their films to box office triumph. Here, we highlight the lead actors and actresses behind 2024’s highest-grossing Nollywood films.

Kehinde Bankole, a celebrated Nollywood actress, continues to make her mark in the industry with an impressive body of work. In 2024, she earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters’ biopic, which grossed N156.6 million in Nigerian cinemas before streaming on Prime Video. She bagged the Best Lead Actress award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her role in the movie, Adire. Bankole’s career, which began in the early 2000s with Super Story, spans over two decades, with notable roles in Desperate Housewives Africa and Prophetess. Recently, she secured a role as Moremi in the Disney animated series Kizazi Moto, marking a significant milestone in her career. As she reflects on her achievements, Bankole is determined to leave a lasting legacy in the entertainment world, with her portrayal of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti serving as a defining moment in her journey.