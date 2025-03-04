Captain America: Brave New World continues its strong run at the Nigerian box office, edging closer to the N300 million milestone after three weeks in theaters.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) grossed an additional N43.9 million between February 28 and March 2, bringing its total earnings to N298 million, according to figures released by the Nigerian Box Office.

The film debuted with an impressive N137.5 million during its opening weekend, making it the biggest premiere of 2025 in Nigeria.

Distributed locally by FilmOne Entertainment, Brave New World also achieved the highest box office figures for the weekend of February 14–16, reinforcing the country’s growing appetite for blockbuster superhero films.

Marvel Studios and Disney have seen significant success with the film in Nigeria, a key emerging market for Hollywood releases. According to recent data, Brave New World amassed N226 million within its first two weeks, adding N57.2 million between February 21 and 23. While the film has enjoyed sustained dominance at the Nigerian box office, it faces a more complex narrative on the global stage.

Mixed global reception

Internationally, Captain America: Brave New World has topped the box office for three consecutive weekends, but its overall performance raises concerns for Marvel Studios. Directed by Julius Onah, the film represents Anthony Mackie’s first solo outing as Captain America, following his transition into the role in Avengers: Endgame.

Despite holding the number one spot domestically with an estimated $15 million this past weekend, the film was overshadowed by the 2025 Academy Awards, with few major competitors entering the market.

It has now grossed $341.8 million worldwide, surpassing The Incredible Hulk (2008) at $265.5 million and The Marvels (2023) at $199.7 million—Marvel’s lowest-grossing film to date. However, projections indicate that Brave New World may conclude its theatrical run in the $400 million range, placing it near Eternals ($401.7 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432.2 million).

Unlike those films, which faced pandemic-era disruptions, Brave New World had an unimpeded release, making its underwhelming performance more concerning for the studio.

What to know

The film has received a lukewarm response from critics, earning a 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience sentiment has been considerably more favorable, with an 80% approval score from general viewers.

As the first Captain America film to feature Sam Wilson as the titular hero, Brave New World serves as a soft reboot of the franchise, shifting the legacy forward after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers passed on the shield.

Whether Brave New World can maintain its momentum at the Nigerian box office remains to be seen, but for now, it continues to showcase the country’s growing influence as a lucrative market for Hollywood blockbusters.