Disney and Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World, has amassed N226 million at the Nigerian box office in just two weeks.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, the superhero film added N57.2 million between February 21 and February 23, 2025, following an impressive N137.5 million opening weekend.

Despite a promising start, Captain America: Brave New World appears to be losing momentum globally.

In North America, the film’s earnings declined sharply by 68% in its second weekend, generating $28.3 million from 4,105 theaters. To date, it has earned $141 million domestically and $289.4 million worldwide.

While its production budget—reported at over $180 million before marketing—is slightly lower than other Marvel blockbusters, its performance raises concerns about long-term profitability.

Steep second-week drops are not uncommon for comic book films, but Brave New World has struggled with poor reviews and lackluster word-of-mouth. Its decline is closer to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (which fell 70% after a $106 million debut) than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which dropped 47% after a $118 million debut).

Similar declines have plagued other Marvel releases, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which saw 67% second-weekend drops. However, those films benefited from stronger initial openings.

While Guardians 3 maintained steady box office momentum, Quantumania struggled, ultimately failing to reach $500 million worldwide. If Brave New World continues on its current trajectory, it may face a similar fate, raising questions about Marvel’s ability to recapture its box office dominance.

What to know

Captain America: Brave New World is a 2025 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, featuring Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film is the fourth installment in the Captain America series and a direct continuation of the 2021 Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It also marks the 35th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Julius Onah, the film’s screenplay was written by Rob Edwards, with additional contributions from Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, Onah, and Peter Glanz. Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America, leading a cast that includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The film follows Wilson as he uncovers a deep-rooted conspiracy involving President Thaddeus Ross, played by Ford.