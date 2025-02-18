Hollywood’s latest blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World, has made a powerful debut at Nigerian cinemas, raking in N137.5 million in its opening weekend.

According to FilmOne Entertainment, the official distributor of the movie in Nigeria, this marks the biggest opening of 2025 and the highest-grossing film of the February 14–16 weekend.

FilmOne shared the milestone on social media, thanking fans for the overwhelming support:

“N137.5M opening weekend—2025’s biggest yet! Thank you for making Captain America: Brave New World a record-breaking success!”

Global Box Office & Production Costs

Produced with a $380 million budget plus marketing costs, Captain America: Brave New World has surpassed initial estimates, with a projected $100 million domestic box office haul over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

Box office tracker Comscore reported that the Marvel Studios film earned an estimated $88.5 million across 4,105 theaters over the three-day period, with four-day projections reaching $100 million.

Internationally, the film pulled in $92.4 million, bringing its global opening weekend total to approximately $192.4 million.

Record-Breaking Presidents Day Weekend

According to Deadline, the film had a $180 million production budget and will need to surpass $425 million globally to break even.

In comparison, Captain America: Brave New World has secured the fourth-biggest Presidents Day weekend opening in history, trailing only:

Black Panther ($242 million)

Deadpool ($152 million)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($120 million)

About ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Captain America: Brave New World is a 2025 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, featuring Sam Wilson / Captain America.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures , it is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series and serves as a continuation of the 2021 television miniseries ‘ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier .’

It is also the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Julius Onah, the film’s screenplay was written by Rob Edwards, with additional contributions from Malcolm Spellman & Dalan Musson and Onah & Peter Glanz.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. In the movie, Wilson investigates a conspiracy involving President Thaddeus Ross (played by Ford).