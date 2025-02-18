The All-Share Index closed the trading session on February 18, 2025, in negative territory, declining by 266.76 points to finish at 107,670.98, as FUGAZ stocks decline.

This represents a 0.25% decrease from the previous day’s closing value of 107,937.98, coinciding with a notable drop in trading volume.

The market volume experienced a significant 20% decline, decreasing from 510 million shares traded to 408 million.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization weakened to N67.1 trillion over 14,174 transactions, down from N67.3 trillion at the start of the day.

In individual stock performance, CONHALLPLC and SUNUASSUR distinguished themselves with gains of 9.76% and 9.58%, respectively.

Conversely, TIP and UNIONDICON faced downturns, declining by 9.89% and 9.82%. Furthermore, ACCESSCORP and UBA emerged as key players in trading activity, significantly influencing the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 107,670.98 points

Previous ASI: 107,937.74 points

Day Change: -0.25%

Year-to-Date Performance: +4.61%

Volume Traded: 408 million shares

Market Cap: N67.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers

CONHALLPLC: up 9.76% to N3.71

SUNUASSUR: up 9.58% to N6.52

NEIMETH: up 8.77% to N3.35

CORNERST: up 7.03% to N3.35

WAPIC: up 5.88% to N2.70

Top 5 losers

TIP: down 9.89% to N4.01

UNIONDICON: down 9.82% to N7.35

UPDC: down 9.09% to N3.10

CADBURY: down 9.06% to N29.10

ROYALEX: down 7.07% to N0.92

Trading volume

The daily trading volume saw a significant decrease of 20%, dropping to 408 million shares from the 510 million shares recorded the previous day.

ACCESSCORP led the market with an impressive 54.7 million shares, closely followed by UBA at 31.3 million shares.

GUINNESS secured the third position with 30.2 million shares traded, while FIDELITYBK and ZENITHBANK also made notable contributions, trading 19.9 million and 15.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GUINNESS dominated the session with transactions amounting to N2.2 billion.

ACCESSCORP contributed substantially with N1.5 billion, while UBA and ZENITHBANK added N1.1 billion and N803.2 million, respectively.

OANDO rounded out the day with trades totaling N517.3 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, both OANDO and WAPCO faced declines, falling by 1.72% and 1.34%, respectively.

Meanwhile, within the FUGAZ group, all stocks also ended in the red.

FBNH led the decline with a drop of 2.77%, followed by ZENITHBANK at 1.36%.

ACCESSCORP slipped by 1.25%, while GTCO shed a smaller 0.24%.

Market outlook

Despite the recent downturn, the market outlook appears cautiously optimistic.

If market participants do not see the index as overbought, this retracement could set the stage for a continued upward rally.