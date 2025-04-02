The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has dismissed reports claiming that Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, has received an extension of his tenure, calling the information “inaccurate and misleading.”

In a statement released on Tuesday on its X (formerly twitter) account, and signed by Abdullahi Maiwada, Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Comptroller-General, the NCS refuted a purported directive allegedly originating from the State House regarding Adeniyi’s continued leadership.

The agency clarified that such appointments and extensions fall solely under the purview of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in accordance with the Nigeria Customs Service Act of 2023 and other relevant public service regulations.

What NCS said

The statement reads in part:

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to a fake release allegedly from the State House regarding an extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR.

“The NCS wishes to categorically state that this information is inaccurate and misleading. For the avoidance of doubt, appointments and tenure extensions for the position of Comptroller-General of Customs are made solely at the discretion of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and other relevant regulations governing public service appointments.

“As of this moment, no such directive has been communicated to the Nigeria Customs Service by the appropriate authorities,” the statement read.

The Customs Service emphasized its ongoing commitment to its statutory responsibilities, including trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security. Under Adeniyi’s leadership, the agency has been engaged in a series of modernization initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, bolstering inter-agency collaboration, and driving national economic growth.

The NCS also urged the public and stakeholders to seek information only through official channels, warning against the spread of misinformation. “Updates regarding appointments or tenure decisions will be formally communicated through the appropriate government authorities,” the statement added.

What to know

The announcement follows a recent wave of speculation surrounding leadership stability within key government institutions. Adeniyi, who has led the Customs Service in implementing major reforms, remains at the helm as the agency continues its efforts to streamline operations and strengthen Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Government agencies have recently battled misinformation regarding appointments and policy decisions. The Customs Service reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and accountability, underscoring the need for accurate reporting in matters of national interest.

As the federal government continues its agenda of reform and institutional restructuring, clarity on tenure appointments remains a crucial aspect of ensuring stability within key agencies such as the NCS.