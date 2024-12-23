Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney’s highly anticipated prequel to its 2019 remake of The Lion King, has made a strong debut at the Nigerian box office, grossing N64 million in its opening weekend.

The film’s performance not only secured the highest-grossing Hollywood title of the weekend but also marked the strongest live-action opening in Nigeria for 2024.

Distributed by FilmOneNG in Nigeria, Mufasa is making waves across the country.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King is a photorealistic animated film that serves as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 blockbuster. The film features a star-studded cast, including Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani, who reprise their roles from the remake. Newcomers such as Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Thandiwe Newton, and Mads Mikkelsen bring fresh energy to the story. The film’s ensemble also includes the debut of Blue Ivy Carter in a feature film role.

Despite the strong cast and high expectations, Mufasa: The Lion King faced mixed reviews upon release, with critics offering lukewarm reception (56% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). However, audiences responded more favorably, awarding the film an “A-” CinemaScore, suggesting a positive reception from moviegoers.

What to know

However, the film is facing stiff competition in global markets. In the U.S., Mufasa opened with a solid $13.3 million on its first day, but its overall global performance has been underwhelming.

As of its third day, the film has grossed $33 million internationally from 54 markets, with projections indicating that it will finish the weekend with $33-37 million in the U.S. for a total global haul of $46.3 million. The overseas market has yet to catch fire, especially with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 still to open abroad.

The film’s performance in Nigerian cinemas is noteworthy, especially considering the recent dominance of local Nollywood productions. With ticket prices on the rise and a growing appetite for international films, Mufasa stands as a key player in this year’s festive film season, which sees both local and international titles vying for box office supremacy.

With this mixed performance, Mufasa is now closely watching the ongoing competition from Sonic 3, and while its Nigerian success remains strong, the international box office results will determine whether it can meet its broader global expectations.

As the film continues to roll out across additional markets, all eyes will be on whether the overseas demand catches up to its African success.