Disney’s highly anticipated sequel, Moana 2, has made waves in Nigerian cinemas, surpassing the N200 million mark just two weeks after its release.

According to figures from the Nigerian Box Office, the film grossed N78.1 million between December 6 and 12, bringing its cumulative earnings to an impressive N216.8 million.

The animated adventure began its Nigerian journey with a robust N12.4 million from advanced screenings across 37 locations.

This initial success set the stage for an extraordinary opening weekend, during which Moana 2 amassed N106.4 million in ticket sales, cementing its position as one of the year’s top-performing films in the region.

With this milestone, Moana 2 not only shattered local records but also delivered the third-largest weekend box office performance of 2024 in Nigeria. The sequel’s strong resonance with audiences reflects the enduring appeal of Disney’s beloved characters and the universal charm of animated storytelling.

Globally, Moana 2 has proven to be a powerhouse, sailing to a remarkable $600 million in worldwide earnings within less than three weeks of release. The film’s revenue is nearly evenly split between domestic and international markets, highlighting its universal appeal and cross-cultural reach.

This success has vaulted Moana 2 onto the coveted list of the top 40 highest-grossing animated films of all time, surpassing Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa to claim the 39th spot. The sequel is now closing in on DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon 2, with only $10 million separating the two films.

Industry analysts predict Moana 2 will likely climb into the top 35 by the end of the weekend, thanks to its unstoppable momentum.

What to know

The year 2024 has been extraordinary for animated sequels at the box office. Hits like Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2, the latter now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, have solidified animation’s dominance in global cinema.

Moana 2 continues this trend, reaffirming the genre’s ability to deliver both commercial success and emotional resonance.

As the year draws to a close, Moana 2’s enduring appeal underscores the growing appetite for high-quality animated films in Nigeria and beyond.

With its vibrant visuals, compelling narrative, and beloved characters, the sequel is poised to leave an indelible mark on 2024’s cinematic landscape, both locally and globally.

For Disney, the success of Moana 2 is another triumph in a year defined by animated excellence, reaffirming its place as a leader in the industry and setting the stage for more unforgettable adventures to come.