Walt Disney Co.’s Moana 2 generated an impressive N106.4 million in ticket sales across cinemas in Nigeria over the weekend, according to data released by the Nigerian Box Office on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The film not only shattered records but also delivered the third-largest weekend box office performance of the year in the region.

The sequel debuted with N12.4 million in advanced screenings across 37 locations in Nigeria, setting the tone for a strong opening.

Originally conceived as a Disney+ series, Moana 2 was reimagined as a theatrical release following Disney CEO Bob Iger’s decision to expand the project’s scope.

The gamble is paying off, as the film is poised for an extraordinary holiday season, with Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King set to follow in December.

Since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, the original Moana has consistently ranked among the most-watched titles on streaming platforms, bolstered by its memorable songs, vibrant island setting, and strong female protagonist. These elements resonated particularly with families during the pandemic lockdowns.

“In today’s post-pandemic market, achieving a breakout hit requires capturing the multicultural audience,” said Tony Chambers, Disney’s executive vice president of theatrical distribution. He noted that Moana 2 succeeded in appealing to families, women, and a diverse audience demographic.

Disney supported the release with a robust marketing campaign, including a full merchandise line, themed character appearances at Disney parks, and a high-profile premiere in Hawaii. Leading up to the sequel’s debut, both the original Moana film and a promotional video ranked as the most-watched programs on Disney+.

What we know

Moana 2 was produced based on an estimated budget of $150 million dollars. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 reunites beloved characters Moana and Maui for an epic new voyage three years after the events of the first film.

This time, Moana heeds an ancestral call to navigate uncharted waters in Oceania, accompanied by an unlikely crew of seafarers.

With producers Christina Chen and Yvett Merino at the helm, the film is enriched by a musical score featuring Grammy winners Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, and Mark Mancina, alongside Grammy-nominated Opetaia Foaʻi.

Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their iconic roles as Moana and Maui, ensuring continuity for fans of the original

Global ticket sales

Thanksgiving Day saw Moana 2 achieve a record-breaking $28 million in global sales, nearly doubling the holiday performance of Frozen 2 in 2019. Within its first two days, the sequel had already surpassed the five-day earnings of the original film.

The film’s success shows Disney’s ability to pivot and adapt its content strategy to meet evolving audience demands.

By reimagining Moana 2 as a theatrical release, Disney has not only capitalized on the enduring popularity of its beloved franchise but also demonstrated the ongoing potential of animated features in driving box office revenues.

As the holiday season unfolds, Moana 2 is expected to continue its strong performance, solidifying its place as a standout hit in Disney’s portfolio and reinforcing the brand’s cultural and commercial relevance across global markets.