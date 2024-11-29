Moana 2 has earned N12.4 million during its first day of advanced screenings across 37 locations in Nigeria, according to newly released data.

The figures highlight the film’s substantial appeal, as the sequel to Disney’s 2016 blockbuster resonated strongly with local audiences, setting a promising tone for its full theatrical release.

This performance shows the film’s potential to dominate the Nigerian box office in the coming weeks, though its trajectory remains difficult to predict. Animated features of this scale often experience significant word-of-mouth momentum, which could amplify its reach beyond initial expectations.

This performance sets Moana 2 apart as the highest Wednesday preview for any film this calendar year, surpassing notable entries like Ajosepo, which grossed N9.5 million during a holiday preview, and Gladiator II, which earned N8.2 million.

Other strong performances in 2024 include Deadpool & Wolverine at N7.8 million, All’s Fair and Love at N7.6 million during Valentine’s Day, and Muri & Ko, which garnered N5.6 million on a holiday release. Moana 2’s debut not only outshines these films but also establishes a new benchmark for advanced screenings in Nigeria.

What we know

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 reunites beloved characters Moana and Maui for an epic new voyage three years after the events of the first film. This time, Moana heeds an ancestral call to navigate uncharted waters in Oceania, accompanied by an unlikely crew of seafarers.

With producers Christina Chen and Yvett Merino at the helm, the film is enriched by a musical score featuring Grammy winners Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, and Mark Mancina, alongside Grammy-nominated Opetaia Foaʻi. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their iconic roles as Moana and Maui, ensuring continuity for fans of the original.

Globally, Moana 2 has also made a significant impact. The film earned $57.5 million on its first day in North America, placing it as a frontrunner in the Thanksgiving holiday box office race.

Industry projections suggest it will gross at least $175 million over its first five days in U.S. theatres, with some estimates as high as $200 million.

If achieved, these figures would break the Thanksgiving box office record, surpassing Disney’s Frozen II, which collected $125 million, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which grossed $109 million over the same period.

The N12.4 million debut positions Moana 2 as a strong contender for top-grossing animated films in Nigeria this year. Its blend of action-adventure, family-friendly themes, and high-quality animation aligns well with local audience preferences, potentially paving the way for further milestones in the coming weeks.