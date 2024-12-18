Disney’s Wicked, the highly anticipated adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, has raked in N72.4 million in Nigerian cinemas within its first four weeks, cementing its position as a box office success.

The musical fantasy film, which opened with an impressive N17.1 million in its debut weekend, continues to captivate Nigerian audiences despite competition from Kraven the Hunter and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Globally, Wicked has also proven its mettle.

The film grossed $178.7 million worldwide in its opening weeks, quickly recovering its $150 million production budget. It shattered expectations with a $160 million global debut weekend and has since crossed $524 million in worldwide earnings, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in U.S. box office history.

It has surpassed Grease’s $188.6 million total and is on track to outpace Kung Fu Panda 4 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, both nearing $550 million in global earnings.

In Nigerian cinemas, Wicked’s weekly box office numbers reflect its steady momentum. By its third week, the film had earned N18.2 million, bringing its cumulative total to N65.7 million. Over the December 6–8 weekend, it added another N10.3 million, representing a manageable 20% decline from the previous week.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is a visually stunning adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel and the 2003 Broadway hit that delves into the untold backstory of the witches of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival. The screenplay, co-written by Winnie Holzman, who also penned the original Broadway book, and Dana Fox (Cruella), faithfully brings the musical’s magic to the big screen.

What to know

While Wicked does not feature new songs and was thus ineligible for Best Original Song consideration, it has advanced in several awards categories, including hair and makeup, original score, sound, and visual effects. Its technical achievements have drawn widespread acclaim, further boosting its reputation as a blockbuster.

The musical’s legacy is already monumental. With over $6 billion in global earnings from its Broadway and international stage productions, Wicked remains a cultural phenomenon.

Its Nigerian box office performance reflects growing local enthusiasm for Broadway adaptations, highlighting how the film has managed to enchant audiences across continents.

As Wicked continues its run, its impressive earnings and critical accolades signal that the story of the witches of Oz remains as compelling as ever, both in Nigeria and worldwide.